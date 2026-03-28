"The idea that wolves are fundamentally dangerous is not supported by the facts": biologist Andreas Moser. blue News

Hardly any other animal polarizes Switzerland as much as the wolf. In his new book, Basel biologist and former "Netz Natur" producer Andreas Moser says that the "evil wolf" is a myth - and the debate about it is too emotional.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andreas Moser's new book is called "Wölfe - sind sie uns zu nah?" and was published by Hier und Jetzt on March 20.

In his new book, biologist Andreas Moser argues that the "evil wolf" is a myth and that the fear of it in our current circumstances is not supported by facts.

He explains the strong emotionalization of the wolf debate in historical and cultural terms, in particular through religious influences and traditional images of the enemy.

Moser explains what a fact-based, sober approach to wolves in the country could look like and criticizes political discussions that are often conducted without sufficient scientific basis. Show more

The Langenberg Wilderness Park in Langnau am Albis is at its best on this Wednesday morning: bright blue sky, hardly any visitors. And then - suddenly - movement in the wolf enclosure. A she-wolf steps out of the undergrowth, her cubs close behind her. For a moment, there is tension in the air. There is only a fence between us and the predator. So this is the "beast" that is currently causing a stir?

"Look closely at the she-wolf's pelt - it's irregular and a bit shaggy," says Andreas Moser calmly. "That's the change of feathering: the dense winter feathering is shed and the lighter summer feathering grows back."

The 69-year-old has shaped the SRF cult program "Netz Natur" for over thirty years. For his new book "Wölfe - sind sie uns zu nah?" (Wolves - are they too close?), the biologist spent three years intensively studying this species.

Hardly any other animal polarizes Switzerland more: around 250 petitions on the subject of wolves have been submitted to the federal parliaments in Bern in the last twenty years. Here at the Langenberg Wilderness Park, Andreas Moser talks to blue News about his new book - and about why wolves are so often misunderstood.

Was there a moment with a wolf that has stayed in your mind to this day?

As a child, I was at the zoo in Basel almost every day. I was there once when fresh food was placed in the wolf enclosure - dead guinea pigs. A little puppy carried them into a pile. The adult wolves stood around it, their mouths watering - they were hungry. But the cubs have priority in the wolf family. The young wolf finally lay down on the food and began to sleep. The others around it were hungry - but it was taboo to take the food.

About the person Andreas Moser, born in 1956, studied biology at the University of Basel. He was responsible for keeping tropical poisonous animals at the Swiss Tropical Institute and gradually expanded his work as a science journalist. He came to Swiss television via the program "Karussel". He then joined the science editorial team there, which developed the concept for "Netz Natur" in 1988. The program ran from 1988 to 2021, and Moser shaped the SRF nature series as presenter and editorial director. He received several awards for his work.

Now you've written a book about the wolf - what fascinates you about this animal?

I haven't written a book about the wolf - because there is no such thing as "the wolf". That's one of the big misunderstandings. Because wolves are as adaptable and different as humans. Although there is a species-specific behavior, there are so many variations within this species that it is impossible to speak of "the wolf".

This generalization also shows something about our relationship to nature. When we grant ourselves the status of "human" and speak of all other species as "animals", we divide into 'us' and 'the others' - that is our great arrogance.

Yet you suffered from dog phobia as a child.

I was afraid of dogs as a child - my mother and sister were also affected. I later lost this fear through my work, especially when filming livestock guarding dogs, and through positive experiences - for example with the office dog of a colleague who became close to me. Since 2009, I have also been living with my own dogs, who have taught me an enormous amount about the behavior of their biological ancestors - and about myself.

Why is the topic of wolves so emotionally charged?

Wolves have long been partners for many indigenous peoples - in some cases they were even revered as ancestors who taught them how to hunt. This has been documented many times.

In Europe too, the Greeks, Romans and Germanic tribes had a special relationship with wolves. Among the Germanic tribes they were companions of the gods, among the Greeks the mother of the god Apollo was transformed into a she-wolf and, according to legend, a she-wolf even saved the founding fathers of Rome from drowning when they were babies. From the earliest times, ancient peoples knew how to protect their flocks of sheep against wolf attacks and thus lived alongside wolves, and the Romans, for example, did not go wolf hunting for pleasure. This is well documented in archaeological and historical literature.

It was only with the missionaries of Christianity that the powerful figure of the wolf was demonized. It raised its head as a blasphemer against God and thus became a symbol of the heathen and evil - in contrast to the sheep as a symbol of goodness, which humbly lowers its head. These images have become deeply rooted and continue to have an effect to this day. The narrative benefited from the fact that wolves spread a dreaded disease, rabies, and often appeared more frequently in connection with wars, epidemics and other disasters.

In what way?

Much of what is said about wolves from ancient times does not stand up to closer scrutiny. In times of crisis, poverty and hunger, there were indeed wolves that killed people. But the books of a historian who wrote that there had been thousands of deadly wolf attacks in France over the centuries raise questions. My research shows that for centuries, many child deaths were caused by humans and blamed on wolves. At the same time, comparable research in other regions, such as Valais, shows hardly any such cases, although there were many wolves there too.

Why are we still so afraid of wolves today?

Fear can become ingrained in our genetic make-up over generations - even without personal experience. This is now being discussed and researched under the term epigenetics. At the same time, the facts show: There have been virtually no attacks by wolves on humans in Europe for 20 years. This fear of the bad wolf is primarily a psychological phenomenon - it is not supported by what actually happens. The bad wolf is therefore a myth.

The issue of wolves is highly emotionally charged in Switzerland, as wolves prey on livestock and pose a real threat to many farmers. Accordingly, the number of motions in parliament is increasing. Do you understand the desire to shoot wolves?

There have been over 250 motions on the subject of wolves in Switzerland in the federal parliament in the last 25 years - a journalist recently found that this was the highest number ever for a single topic. This begs the question: don't we have more important problems?

There is no doubt about it: where wolves threaten flocks of sheep, herd protection means a new, major expense for the affected farms. It is more than understandable that people are not happy about this.

But the numerical significance of the damage caused by wolves is highly emotionalized, often without any factual basis. The figures from the Identitas animal database, which keeps precise statistics on farm animals such as sheep on behalf of the federal government, show that around 50,000 sheep die each year at their owners' homes - only around 2% of which are caused by wolves.

Many countries with wolves also show that damage caused by wolf attacks can be largely avoided through herd protection. However, with tens of thousands of sheep dying in Switzerland every year in the care of their owners without the intervention of wolves, other questions arise - without wolves at all. Against this backdrop, far-reaching culling laws based on the killing of livestock are simply inconclusive - also because many people are unaware of the practical consequences.

What would you like to see from politicians?

From my professional perspective, I don't have any wishes, but rather analyze the facts. In order to reduce the conflicts between agriculture and wolves, it would be necessary for politicians to work on the basis of facts - for example with an independent wildlife biology institute that is not controlled by politicians. At present, politicians sometimes refer to science, but at the same time researchers are told what results politicians want, often without sufficient data. For this reason, a joint, learning approach from all areas in which wolves play a role would be more beneficial, perhaps with a round table with all stakeholders at the center. Coexistence with wolves is complex and can be challenging, but many examples to date show that it is possible. In this way, practicable compromises could be found instead of the current symbolic politics.

What was your trigger moment for the book?

The observation of how well wolves get on in the cultural landscape. How similar they are to humans and how little many people know about them.

Who is your book aimed at?

It's not a book for pure entertainment that you simply read through like a thriller. It consists of many individual stories that have been journalistically processed and documented with over 600 sources. I take you step by step through the eventful history of humans and wolves - including how wolves became dogs. You can also pause and resume reading - which is why the publisher has even included a bookmark thread.

"The bad wolf is a myth": biologist Andreas Moser. (archive picture) Oscar Alessio

«The social behavior of humans and wolves is very similar» Andreas Moser Basel biologist

The book also has a second level: from many hours of video footage of wolves living in the wild, which an animal filmmaker has been shooting for years in the Piedmont Alps, I have compiled picture series showing the behavior of wolves and explain them in detail in the captions. In this way, the wolves introduce themselves, so to speak.

What particularly surprised you during your research?

I knew that the social behavior of humans and wolves is very similar. But I was surprised at how similar it actually is. The social structures, the relationships - the parents as the core - and probably even the emotions are comparable to human families.

Even the less pleasant aspects, such as the raging feuds between wolf families at the territorial border - at the "garden fence". As with us, their own kind are often their biggest enemy. Hence the title: "Are they too close to us?" - in their nature!

How should we deal with the wolf?

In Switzerland today, there is no reason to be afraid of wolves or to hate them. Fear and hatred arise in our heads. But on the other hand, it's not about getting as close as possible to wolves, stroking them or having your photo taken with them. It's about respect.

«This fear of the evil wolf is primarily a psychological phenomenon» Andreas Moser Former "Netz Natur" editorial director and presenter

Our respect and distance allow them to live alongside us in their own way as part of nature. This means, for example, not feeding them or ensuring distance by protecting livestock herds. Because wolves find so many wild animals to feed on in today's Europe, the idea that every wolf is a danger to humans is not supported by the facts.

You have shaped "Netz Natur" for over 30 years. Do you actually miss the show?

Above all, I miss the team. We had a really great editorial team. But after so many years, you're also glad not to be out and about with the camera every day. It's a new phase - and it's part of life that things change.

More videos from the department