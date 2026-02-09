Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in trouble again in the Epstein case. Olivier Matthys/AP/dpa

The revelations about the relationship between the British ex-Prince Andrew and the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein just won't stop. This is also causing problems for his brother, King Charles III.

No time? blue News summarizes for you New emails from the Epstein files suggest that Britain's ex-Prince Andrew passed confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein and, contrary to previous statements, continued to have contact with him.

The documents relate to official trips and investment analyses from Andrew's time as Trade Representative, although Epstein had already been convicted of a sex offense at the time.

The ongoing scandal also implicated King Charles III and led to Andrew losing all military ranks, titles and his princely status for good. Show more

The Epstein files bring further problematic information about the British ex-Prince Andrew to light.

For example, British media discovered emails suggesting that the former trade representative forwarded confidential documents to his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails, some of which were sent in December 2010 and early 2011, also undermine Andrew's claims that he had previously broken off contact with Jeffrey Epstein. The US multimillionaire, who ran an abuse ring for years that victimized dozens of young women and girls, had already been convicted of prostituting a minor at the time.

The leaked documents include reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore in Andrew's role as UK government trade envoy. An analysis of investment opportunities in Afghanistan also ended up in Epstein's email inbox.

Hecklers disrupt King Charles' appearances

Andrew's involvement in the Epstein scandal is also increasingly causing problems for other royals: When Andrew's elder brother, King Charles III, paid a visit to the north-west English county of Lancashire on Monday, a man shouted to him, "How long have you known about Andrew?" It was the second public appearance by the king to be interrupted by a heckler on the subject.

Andrew, who was friends with Epstein for years, denies any knowledge or even involvement in the actions of the US multimillionaire, who died in 2019. One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, accused Andrew of abusing her several times, including when she was still a minor. Although Andrew flatly denied the allegations, he reached a reportedly multi-million dollar settlement with Giuffre, who has since died, in a US civil trial.

Over time, the king's younger brother lost his role as an official representative of the royal family as well as all honors, military ranks and titles as a result of the allegations. Most recently, Charles also stripped him of the title "Prince", which he had acquired by birth. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He also had to move out of the luxurious Royal Lodge estate in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

