Ex-Prince Andrew is said to have invited Epstein to dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2010. A "very sweet" Romanian woman is also said to have been present.

The British ex-Prince Andrew (65), who is deeply involved in the Epstein scandal, is said to have invited the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to dinner at Buckingham Palace together with a woman from Romania. According to the PA news agency, newly published emails in the case suggest that the invitation was issued in September 2010. The woman is said to have been part of a group that accompanied Epstein in London.

Epstein's escort was supposed to "liven things up"

Before the meeting, Epstein wrote to Andrew to arrange a time for dinner together. Andrew is said to have replied: "Great! Where do you want to go - Buckingham Palace or a private room or restaurant?" Later, Epstein is said to have written to Andrew: "I want to spend time with you alone, but I'm here with (names redacted). Should I bring them all to liven things up a bit?" Andrew is said to have replied in the affirmative. Epstein is also said to have written: "Bring another Romanian girl (name redacted), very sweet."

According to PA, there is no information about the further plans, the people present or the course of the evening. The next day, however, Epstein is said to have written to Andrew: "Had a lot of fun, more later." The US businessman is also said to have told the woman that Andrew found her "beautiful".

Was Andrew a star guest at one of Epstein's celebrity parties?

According to the BBC, Andrew was the star guest at an exuberant celebrity party at Epstein's townhouse in New York the following December - the last known personal meeting between the two, according to the broadcaster. However, contrary to Andrew's earlier statements, the contact did not end there. That same month, Andrew reportedly contacted Epstein to send Christmas greetings to his "US family". He is said to have written: "Looking forward to seeing you all again soon."

The younger brother of King Charles III, who now goes by the commoner name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, maintained a close friendship with Epstein. Andrew has always denied the allegations that he was involved in the sex offender's activities and that he himself was guilty of sexual abuse. Because of his connection to Epstein, he had to relinquish all honors and titles and most recently had to move out of the luxurious Royal Lodge estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle.