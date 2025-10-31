After losing all his royal titles, the former prince is finally on the sidelines - and is now called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Picture: Neil Hall/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Andrew is officially no longer part of the British royal family. Buckingham Palace has stripped him of all titles and honors - a step with far-reaching consequences for the brother of King Charles.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of all royal titles and titles of address, and in future he will only be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

The 65-year-old will lose his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor and will have to move to the Sandringham estate. Financial support from the royal family also comes to an end.

However, his role in the line of succession to the throne formally remains. His daughters and their titles as princesses are also unaffected by the changes. Show more

The British royal family has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal titles due to his involvement in the Epstein abuse scandal. What does this mean for his life, his money and his role in the royal family? The most important questions and answers:

Hasn't Andrew already given up his title anyway?

Shortly before the publication of Virginia Giuffre's memoirs ("Nobody's Girl"), Prince Andrew voluntarily renounced the use of his title as Duke of York and resigned his remaining royal duties.

Now the palace has officially stripped him of all royal titles and honors. This is particularly humiliating for Andrew, as his voluntary retirement was clearly not enough to improve his image.

Can he still call himself Prince?

No. In future, Andrew will only be called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His other aristocratic titles - Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh - have also been revoked.

The 65-year-old will also lose the title "His Royal Highness" as well as awards such as the Order of the Garter and the Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

Where will he live?

As several media outlets have reported in recent days, Andrew will have to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor. According to the BBC, he is to move to the Sandringham estate, which is privately owned by the royal family. The move is to take place "as soon as possible".

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he lived despite their separation, will not be moving with him and will have to find her own accommodation.

It was previously said that Andrew only wanted to move out on the condition that he was allowed to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan, instead. A deal that he has now apparently lost.

Will he still receive money from the royal family?

With the loss of his titles, any financial support from the royal family will also end. Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is no longer entitled to state-paid personal protection or service personnel - he will have to pay for such expenses himself in future.

However, it is likely that King Charles will continue to support his brother privately. As head of the family, Charles also has a certain duty of care towards his brother.

In addition, Andrew has his own assets and business contacts, including in the Middle East and Dubai, which are likely to enable him to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in the future.

Will he still appear in public?

Andrew has not been attending public events organized by the royal family for some time now. State visits or official appointments on behalf of the royal family have also been unwelcome for some time.

He has only recently been seen at private family events such as funerals. However, according to a report in The Times, King Charles asked Andrew and Sarah Ferguson a month ago not to attend the royal family's traditional Christmas party this year.

Will Andrew remain heir to the throne?

Yes, formally Andrew Mountbatten Windsor remains part of the line of succession. However, with seven family members ahead of him, his chances of ever becoming king are practically nil. In theory, the British Parliament could decide to legally remove him from the line of succession.

How will this affect his daughters?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be affected by the revocation of Andrew's titles. They may continue to call themselves princesses and use the title "Her Royal Highness". As they are not "working royals" anyway and have no official duties, nothing will change for them.

Have there already been similar cases?

The situation is most similar to that of Prince Carl Eduard, a grandson of Queen Victoria. He lost his British aristocratic title in 1919 after the First World War because he fought on the German side. But that was a political scandal, not a personal one.

There have been no other comparable cases in modern British history. King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 for his love of Wallis Simpson, who had been divorced several times. Instead of the royal title, he was given the title of Duke of Windsor. However, this was a deliberate resignation - not a withdrawal due to scandal. Prince Harry and Meghan also voluntarily stepped down from their royal duties. They kept their titles.

Some people have also lost their aristocratic titles through divorce - although these are not direct members of the royal family. This was the case for Princess Diana, for example, who lost the title "Her Royal Highness" but remained Princess of Wales. It was similar for Sarah Ferguson, who also lost her royal title after her separation from Andrew, but retained her title as Duchess of York. However, she has not used the title for some time.

