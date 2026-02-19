Better times: The (then) Prince Andrew with all the royal titles. Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa (Archivbild)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of office. This is how the former British prince got caught up in the Epstein maelstrom.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following new revelations in the scandal surrounding the US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former British Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, was arrested in the UK on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the case concerns allegations of "misconduct in the exercise of official functions".

The chronology surrounding the connection with the US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of abuse against Andrew began in 1999. Show more

Last year, his brother King Charles III stripped him of his title of Prince - on Thursday he was arrested by the British police: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is getting deeper and deeper into the maelstrom of the scandal surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He is now accused of having passed on confidential reports to Epstein as a trade envoy. The chronology of his case:

1999

Prince Andrew meets the US financial investor Epstein through his partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell studied at Oxford.

Prince Andrew, who first met Epstein (left next to Ghislaine Maxwell) in 1999, was considered a friend of Epstein's. Archivbild: IMAGO/Capital Pictures

July 2011

Andrew resigns from his post as Britain's trade envoy after the British press published an explosive photo a few months earlier. The photo shows the Prince together with Virginia Giuffre, one of the now best-known victims of abuse in the Epstein case.

A photo shows Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts (then 17) in London. It is said to have been taken in early 2001. Archivbild: IMAGO/Capital Pictures

November 2019

Following massive criticism of a BBC interview about his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre, Prince Andrew resigns from public office. In the interview, he had claimed not to have had sex with Giuffre and not to remember ever meeting her.

Prince Andrew in a BBC interview in 2019. Archivbild: IMAGO/WENN

August 2021

Giuffre files a civil lawsuit in the US against the prince for sexual assault.

In July 2019, Virginia Giuffre, together with other victims, ensured that US multimillionaire Jeffery Epstein, who already had a criminal record, was arrested. Archivbild: imago images/Ritzau Scanpix

January 2022

Giuffre's lawsuit is declared admissible by the judiciary. Queen Elizabeth II subsequently stripped her son of all military titles.

Shortly before her death, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son of all military titles. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

February 2022

Andrew reaches a settlement with Giuffre to settle the lawsuit. The amount paid remains confidential, but is estimated by the British media to be more than twelve million dollars (over nine million francs).

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teenager in 2023. As a minor, Giuffre is said to have been introduced to the British Prince Andrew via Jeffrey Epstein and abused by him. IMAGO/Newscom World

January 2025

Court documents reveal email correspondence between Prince Andrew and Epstein from 2011. Andrew had previously stated that he had broken off contact with Epstein in 2010.

October 17, 2025

Andrew relinquishes his royal title as Duke of York. Giuffre's memoirs had previously been published posthumously, in which she made further allegations against Andrew. Giuffre took her own life in April 2025.

In her posthumous memoirs, Virginia Giuffre reports on rapes by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

October 30, 2025

Charles III strips his younger brother of all titles, including the title of Prince. He demands that Andrew move out of his estates in Windsor.

His brother, King Charles (right), strips Prince Andrew of his remaining royal titles. Andrew must also move out of his Royal Lodge estate. Archivbild: Keystone

End of January/beginning of February

The US Department of Justice releases millions more documents in the Epstein case. Some of the documents further incriminate Andrew: one photo shows him kneeling on all fours over a woman whose face has been made unrecognizable. According to a newly discovered email, he also invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace for "private conversations".

In addition, a complaint was made public by another woman who accused Andrew of sexual assault and stated that Epstein had sent her to England in 2010 to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge.

February 2

Andrew moves out of Windsor and relocates to the royal estate of Sandringham in Norfolk in the east of England.

Sandringham instead of Windsor: Ex-Prince Andrew moves out of the royal estate. Archivbild: IMAGO/News Licensing

February 9

Windsor police say they are investigating information that Andrew passed confidential reports to Epstein in 2010 when he was a trade commissioner.

Andrew is alleged to have given confidential documents to Epstein. Archivbild: IMAGO/News Licensing

February 11

British Labour ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown calls on the police to investigate allegations that women were flown to the UK on Epstein's private planes. According to British media reports, at least one of them is said to have visited Andrew at Buckingham Palace.

February 19

Andrew is arrested on his 66th birthday.