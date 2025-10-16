  1. Residential Customers
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Angel Reese is the first professional athlete to walk with the angels

dpa

17.10.2025 - 00:00

Angel Reese made history at the Victoria's Secret show in New York as the first professional athlete to walk the catwalk - alongside stars such as Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima. The 23-year-old from the Chicago Skys had a model coach specially prepare her for the occasion.

DPA

17.10.2025, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Angel Reese made history as the first professional athlete on the catwalk at the show, walking alongside stars such as Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima.
  • The fashion show celebrated its comeback in New York with a high-caliber line-up and star guests such as Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Missy Elliott.
  • Model Jasmine Tookes opened the show heavily pregnant and showed off her baby bump - a first in the history of Victoria's Secret shows.
Show more

For her debut on the catwalk, Reese wore pink lingerie. The basketball player wore a pair of angel wings, for which the Victoria's Secret fashion shows are famous, with another lingerie set.

The professional athlete revealed that she had hired a fashion coach especially for the occasion.

The fashion show was broadcast live in the USA on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Prime Video. The show, in which underwear is shown on the catwalk, has been running since 2001, with one edition every year for almost two decades. The Victoria's Secret company then discontinued the show in 2019 before bringing it back last year.

Pregnant model opened the fashion show

Model Jasmine Tookes was given a special honor: she opened the famous fashion show. The special thing? The co-founder of Brunel is nine months pregnant and proudly presented her baby bump on the catwalk. This is the second child for the 34-year-old and her husband, Juan David Borrero. Daughter Mia Victoria was born in February 2023.

The who's who of the model scene - from Hadid to Ratajkowski

When Victoria's Secret hosts its fashion show, the catwalk becomes a meeting place for international top models.

Once again this year, numerous big names were represented - including Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls and returning models Doutzen Kroes, Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and Stella Maxwell. Alex Consani and Anok Yai walked for the label for the first time in 2024, while newcomers this year include Yumi Nu and Precious Lee.

Show star Missy Elliott provided musical highlights with her performance. Numerous stars watched the spectacle up close on the Front Row - including Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Florence Pugh, Chris Hemsworth, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

*With material from dpa.

