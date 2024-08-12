  1. Residential Customers
"Scarface" star died Ángel Salazar found dead in a friend's bed

Carlotta Henggeler

12.8.2024

Ángel Salazar (r.) with the "Scarface" crew. In the center is leading actor Al Pacino.
Imdb

The US actor Ángel Salazar ("Scarface") is dead. He died at the weekend at the age of 68.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hollywood star Ángel Salazar, known from the mafia film "Scarface", died at the weekend at the age of 68.
  • Ángel Salazar played the role of Chi-Chi in "Scarface". He was the sidekick of gangster Tony Montana (Al Pacino).
  • The actor died at the weekend at a friend's house in Brooklyn, New York. His spokeswoman confirmed this to the US website "TMZ".
Ángel Salazar, known from the cult film "Scarface", died at the weekend at the age of 68 at a friend's house in Brooklyn, New York.

His spokeswoman and close friend Ann Wingsong confirmed this to the US website "TMZ".

On Sunday morning, the friend wanted to check on the actor. When he entered the room where Ángel Salazar had spent the night, he found him lifeless in his bed.

The exact cause of the actor's sudden death is still unclear. However, his spokeswoman stated that Salazar had been suffering from heart problems for some time. According to her statement, Ángel Salazar "passed away in his sleep".

Salazar was in front of the camera until before his death

The Cuban-American, whose film career began at the end of the 1970s and who worked with Al Pacino and Tom Hanks ("Punchline", 1988) among others during his career, was still professionally active until shortly before his death.

Most recently, he was in front of the camera for the film "The Brooklyn Premiere" by director Eric Spade Rivas ("Vamp Bikers").

More from the department

