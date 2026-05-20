Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has once again turned down Tokio Hotel musicians Bill and Tom Kaulitz for their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood". Picture: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel talks in a podcast about the persistent invitations from Bill and Tom Kaulitz - she has never accepted to date. The Tokio Hotel musicians outed themselves as big Merkel fans years ago.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Angela Merkel rejects Bill and Tom Kaulitz for the umpteenth time for their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood".

The Tokio Hotel twins have been trying to get the former German chancellor to be their guest for many years.

Bill and Tom Kaulitz have long been big Merkel fans. Show more

Hazel Brugger has already been allowed to. So have podcasters Anne Will and Jagoda Marinić. And she has also answered questions from the news magazines "Spiegel" and "Focus".

For some time now, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been giving interviews so regularly that some people thought she was planning her political comeback.

But that is not the case.

But there are also requests that the bustling Merkel turns down - for example those from Bill and Tom Kaulitz.

The 36-year-old twins have long hoped that Merkel would honor their podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" as a guest.

Kaulitz twins want to "go out for soup" with Merkel

Bill and Tom Kaulitz had already outed themselves as supporters of Angela Merkel in an interview with Die Zeit in 2019. They thought the then Chancellor was important for world politics and "would also like to eat potato soup with her".

Bill and Tom Kaulitz have wanted to have potato soup with former Chancellor Angela Merkel for years. Picture: Annette Riedl/dpa

Angela Merkel wasasked about the Kaulitz twins on the WDR podcast"0630"- and the former chancellor responded with a witty remark.

In a so-called blind ranking, the 71-year-old had to rate various possible jobs for herself.

Merkel has "never said yes" to the Kaulitz twins

In addition to positions as coach of the German national football team or Federal President, the CDU politician was asked whether she could imagine being the manager of the Kaulitz twins.

Angela Merkel then confirmed that the two Tokio Hotel musicians had asked her several times in recent years. Unlike the WDR podcast, however, she had "never said yes" to them.

When Merkel is asked to complete the sentence "In ten years, I will have visited the Kaulitz brothers ..." towards the end of the podcast, she answers to great applause from the audience: "... still not visited in the podcast."

Angela Merkel then referred to the Kaulitz twins' new job: she believes the musicians are now"fully occupied" with hosting the TV show"Wetten, dass...?".

Bill and Tom Kaulitz will take over as hosts of the ZDF show for the first time on December 5, 2026.

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