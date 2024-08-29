"Maria" is Angelina Jolie's first big movie role in a long time. dpa

In the film "Maria", Angelina Jolie plays the singer Maria Callas. In Venice, she talks about her relationship to opera, what connects her to Callas - and makes a telling allusion.

US star Angelina Jolie presents her new film "Maria", in which she plays the opera singer Maria Callas, at the Venice Film Festival.

The premiere of Brad Pitt's new film "Wolfs" is also planned in Venice.

The festival team has taken precautions to ensure that the two ex-spouses do not run into each other.

US star Angelina Jolie can be seen in a new movie as opera singer Maria Callas. When asked which aspects of the opera singer she could identify with, the 49-year-old said in Venice: "Well, there's a lot I'm not going to say in this room that you probably know or suspect."

"Maria" by Pablo Larraín tells the story of the last days of Callas' (1923-1977) life. Flashbacks focus on her turbulent relationship with Aristotle Onassis, among others. Jolie was possibly alluding to her own relationship. Her ex-husband Brad Pitt is also expected in Venice with his new film.

Jolie: Can identify with Callas' vulnerability

Jolie said of her involvement with Callas: "I think what appealed to me the most - and this may come as a surprise - is probably the part of her that was extremely soft. To be as soft and emotionally open as she really was, she couldn't show herself to the world. I think that's the vulnerability I can identify with the most."

She spent seven months preparing for the role, Jolie said. "The first time I sang, I was so nervous. My sons were there and helped me lock the door so no one else could get in, and I was shaking."

She only found opera late in her life. She used to be "more of a punk", she said. "I loved all kinds of music, but I probably listened to The Clash more than most." She still likes the Clash.

"But I think when you've been through a lot in life, when you've felt a certain amount of despair, of pain, of love, there are only certain sounds that match that feeling. For me, there is nothing like the immeasurable feelings contained in the sounds of opera."

Festival makes sure Jolie and Pitt don't meet

The premiere of "Maria" is tonight. Three days later, the premiere of Brad Pitt's new film "Wolfs" is planned in Venice. Festival director Alberto Barbera said in an interview with "Vanity Fair" magazine that precautions have been taken to ensure that the two do not cross paths. "Angelina will be there on the first day, Thursday the 29th, and will go to Telluride with Pablo Larraín right after. Brad won't arrive in Venice until Saturday. There's no way they'll run into each other at the Lido."

