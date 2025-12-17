Twelve years after her preventive mastectomy, Angelina Jolie talks about the procedure more openly than ever before. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Angelina Jolie had both breasts removed as a prophylactic measure to reduce the risk of cancer. Now the Hollywood actress is showing off her scars. The reason behind it? She wants to encourage other women.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Twelve years after her preventive mastectomy, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is opening up to the world like never before.

In an interview with "Time France" magazine, the 50-year-old shows off her scars - and explains why she is daring to take this step right now.

"I'm always touched when I see other women showing their scars," says Jolie. Show more

Angelina Jolie shows the scars of her double mastectomy for the first time in "Time France" magazine - twelve years after the procedure that completely changed the Hollywood actress's life.

"I share these scars with many women I love," says the 50-year-old. "I'm always touched when I see other women showing their scars."

She wanted to join them "because I knew that 'Time France' would spread information about breast health, prevention and knowledge about breast cancer".

Jolie: "My children no longer have to be afraid"

Angelina Jolie had both of her breasts removed as a prophylactic measure and later had her ovaries removed to reduce the risk of cancer. The reason behind it: Her grandmother, aunt and mother had previously died of cancer.

"The decision to have a mastectomy was not easy," the actress wrote at the time in a guest article for the New York Times entitled "My Medical Choice"."But I'm very glad I made it."

The procedure reduced Jolie's risk to less than five percent. "I can tell my children that they don't have to be afraid of losing me to breast cancer," said the actress.

Jolie plays a filmmaker who suffers from breast cancer

In spring 2026, the film "Couture" will be released in cinemas, in which Angelina Jolie plays a filmmaker who is diagnosed with breast cancer. "This is a very personal story for me," she says in an interview with "Time France".

What she particularly likes about her new film is that it tells more than just the story of a sick person: It shows life.

By removing her breasts in 2013, Angelina Jolie wanted to encourage other women to make informed decisions. "Health decisions must be made personally, and women must have the information and support they need to make them." This should not depend on money or where you live.

The interview with Angelina Jolie and photos of her scars will be published tomorrow, Thursday, December 18, in the very first issue of the new magazine "Time France".

