Angry passengers blocked the tarmac. Screenshot TikTok / La Provence.

The situation at Marseille Airport escalated because they missed their flight: dozens of passengers stormed the apron and blocked a Ryanair plane. The departure was delayed by hours - and ended without most of the passengers concerned.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Marseille, around 30 passengers stormed the tarmac and blocked a Ryanair plane.

This was caused by delays at the security checks and an already closed gate.

The flight took off very late - without over 80 affected passengers; one person was arrested. Show more

Extraordinary scenes occurred at Marseille-Provence Airport: Angry passengers entered the tarmac and blocked a Ryanair plane that was ready to take off. The reason for this was a missed flight - caused by delays at security checks.

On the evening of April 18, a total of 83 passengers wanted to fly to Marrakesh. However, many of them did not make it through security in time. According to reports, the gate was already closed, although there were still numerous travelers in the security area.

طائرة ريان إير في رحلة من مارسيليا لمراكش تقلع فارغة دون المسافرين بسبب تأخرهم لدقائق في الإجراءات الأمنية بالمطار😱😱 رغم وصولهم لمدرج الطائرة رفض الطاقم إدخالهم#Ryanair pic.twitter.com/yvY6ln0r4Z — بنت الأطلس 🇲🇦🇨🇭🇲🇦🇨🇭 (@nidonado321) April 21, 2026

The situation escalated when a group of around 30 people apparently triggered a fire alarm in order to gain access to the apron. There they ran straight to a Boeing 737 and stood in front of the aircraft to prevent it from taking off.

Passengers want to sue Ryanair

Videos show the angry travelers on the tarmac - an unusual and safety-relevant scenario. The planned take-off late in the evening was considerably delayed. The plane did not take off until several hours later - but without the passengers concerned.

Who is responsible is disputed. Some media report that many travelers arrived too late at the airport. Others disagree and point to long waiting times at security checks. Airport operators and the airline cite a lack of border police personnel as a possible reason, while authorities criticize the airline's fast boarding processes.

The incident is not without consequences. The airport has announced an investigation. According to the French media, a woman suspected of having triggered the fire alarm has also been arrested.

The case could also have legal repercussions: Several of the stranded passengers have joined forces to claim compensation from the airline.