Influencer Anja Zeidler and her fiancé Milan have started building their dream home in Lucerne. Due to a change in plans, they had to postpone the ground-breaking ceremony by months.

Zeidler emphasizes her impatience, but is looking forward to the house being all the more beautiful, and is passionately involved in the planning.

Particular attention is being paid to the interior design, such as the bathroom with luxurious details - construction is due to be completed by August 2025. Show more

Anja Zeidler and her fiancé Milan Anicic have started building their dream home. With the first - and belated - cut of the spade, their own home is finally getting closer.

Zeidler told "20 Minuten": "Patience was never my strong point and I would actually have preferred to start building as soon as possible, but what are the few months when it will be all the more beautiful afterwards?"

Construction was actually due to start in March, but the couple decided to change their plans - the children's room had to be enlarged.

As a result, they needed a building permit, which pushed the start back months. There are always delays, says Zeidler, referring to statements from her friends - but objections were the reason. Anicic and Zeidler had not received "a single objection".

The influencer is looking forward to having her own home and is "passionately and wholeheartedly" involved in the planning. Her fiancé gave her free rein.

When describing the interior design, she particularly mentions the bathroom: it has travertine tiles, light wood panels, rose-gold fittings - and that's in the children's bathroom. The parents' bathroom has a flat glass roof over the shower, while the washbasins and toilet in the guest bathroom are a matt black.

The building is due to be completed by August 2025.

