Comedy star Anke Engelke plays an unusually serious character in the movie "Dann passiert das Leben". The movie drama celebrated its premiere at the ZFF. Anke Engelke tells blue News how she prepared for the role and what she is afraid of.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The movie drama "Dann passiert das Leben" celebrated its premiere at the ZFF.

Comedy star and actress Anke Engelke plays the leading role in the film. Ulrich Tukur plays Engelke's husband.

The latest film project by comedy star and actress Anke Engelke celebrated its German-language premiere at the ZFF.

In "Dann passiert das Leben", Engelke plays an embittered woman scarred by life whose husband is retiring - played by Ulrich Tukur. A drama with depth.

blue News met the 59-year-old on the green carpet and spoke to her about her preparations for the movie drama and wanted to know what she is afraid of in life. The answers can be found in the video above.

Anke Engelke in the movie drama "Then life happens"

What is the German movie drama "Dann passiert das Leben" about? Principal Hans (Ulrich Tukur) is about to retire. But he and his wife Rita (Anke Engelke) are not really happy about their newfound time.

For 35 years, their marriage has followed a well-rehearsed routine in which Rita sets the pace. If she has her way, there is no reason to change anything. She doesn't like change.

But soon a stroke of fate makes old wounds visible again and confronts them with the question: are they still a couple or two individuals? A moving drama about the power of new beginnings, featuring Anke Engelke in an unusually serious but all the more convincing role.

