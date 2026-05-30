Swiss "Ninja Warrior" Joel Mattli with dance partner Malika Dzumaev doing the freestyle to "Elvis". RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

With a perfect record of three top scores, Anna-Carina Woitschack wins the final of "Let's Dance" 2026. Swiss "Ninja Warrior" Joel Mattli also impresses, but has to settle for third place in the end.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anna-Carina Woitschack impressed in the "Let's Dance" final with three dances at the highest level and received the full score three times.

The Swiss Joel Mattli also impressed with strong performances. Milano's emotional freestyle with a Spiderman story and kiss scene was particularly talked about.

In the end, Anna-Carina Woitschack won the title of "Dancing Star 2026". With her consistent top performances, she came out just ahead of Milano. Show more

This "Let's Dance" final probably left no one untouched. Not even juror Joachim Llambi can complain - and Motsi Mabuse and Jorge González can't stop being amazed anyway. "Ninja Warrior" Joel Mattli, rapper Milano and singer Anna-Carina Woitschack exceed all expectations. Already during the jury dance, the ten-point ladles skyrocket.

Anna-Carina kicks things off with a lively quickstep with perfect posture with Evgeny Vinokurov. Milano impresses with an intimate Tango Argentino with dance partner Marta Arndt. And Joel Mattli also performed a wonderful Quickstep with Malika Dzumaev. Jorge González, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi are very happy with their protégés. In the end, they all get the highest score - and Anna-Carina even receives the golden banana from Jorge González.

It's on to the favorite dance. Anna-Carina gives her all to the Paso Doble to "Malaguena" by Paco de Lucia. González is beside himself with excitement: "Chica, my God, what a dance!" Motsi Mabuse is speechless - and already sees Anna-Carina as a professional: "You're so good, you could get in!" For her, her performance is "unbelievable". Presenter Hartwich takes up the idea: "Next week is the pro challenge, maybe we still have a wild card!" Llambi responds directly: "Maybe someone will drop out due to illness, then you can get in!"

Llambi: "For me, when I look back on this season, that was the best dance of the whole season!" He continues to rave. "You two managed to pull it off together like that. Man! Woman! With male accentuation! With female accentuation! With strong hands. With flamenco hands." The details, feet, pelvic movements, arms, look are also just right. "If you haven't convinced the people here with this dance, then I don't know what else we're supposed to do here at this event, then we can go home." 30 again.

Anna-Carina Woitschack and dance partner Evgeny Vinokurov receive the full score three times. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

But Joel Mattli also gets full points for his contemporary to Alex Warren's "Ordinary", closely followed by Milano, who gets 29 points for a modern samba. So far there are two first places.

Milano and surprises with Spiderman

Joel Mattli relies on quick changes of sequence in his freestyle to "Elvis". Dance partner Malika Dzumaev is already emotional during training: "I will keep this time forever in my heart, in my head." He risks losing points with the hasty transitions. With 27, he brings up the rear.

Anna-Carina doesn't play it safe either, but takes inspiration from her puppeteer family and presents a freestyle on the theme of "puppetry". Her father's beloved puppets are also on stage. Will Anna-Carina manage the hat-trick with three times 30 points or are the stakes too high?

But then comes a show that sets new standards. Together with Evgeny Vinokurov, she plays a puppet that is brought to life for one night. González has goosebumps, Mabuse has "huge respect" and Llambi already sees the winner: "For me, you've achieved everything." And she manages the hat-trick! She gets 30 points for the third time.

Rapper Milano surprises everyone with a Spiderman narrative. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

But then Milano arrives and surprises everyone with a Spiderman narrative with lots of action, emotion and the famous head-over-heels kiss. "It was like a movie," cheers Motsi Mabuse. Regardless of the exciting storytelling, for which he receives 29 points, the kiss is the topic of conversation. However, he later denies it: "It just looked like it."

Nevertheless, he expresses his sympathy for his dance partner Marta - and declares himself the winner of the show at the end: "I got to know Marta. That's why ... I've already won." The title of "Dancing Star 2026" then goes to Anna-Carina Woitschack. Just ahead of Milano, she deservedly secured the trophy after her triple top score - following a spectacular final.

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