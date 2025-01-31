Anna-Carina Woitschack (right) talked about her failed relationship with Stefan Mross on day 6 of the jungle camp. RTL

In the jungle camp, Anna-Carina Woitschack talks about her break-up with Stefan Mross. She still can't forgive the fact that her former best friend is now with him.

It was particularly painful that her best friend is now with her ex-husband.

During the interview, she is also asked about her finances. But she doesn't want to talk about that. Show more

There is a lot of drama in the jungle camp. For example, Yeliz Koc (31) opened up about her ex-boyfriend Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht (33) right at the beginning. He is allegedly not paying alimony for their daughter Snow (2). He is also said to have demanded that Koc give the child up for adoption.

In the new episode, Anna-Carina Woitschack (32) talks about her former relationship. She was in a relationship with pop singer Stefan Mross (47) from 2016 to 2022. They were also married for two years. And then came the divorce.

"We always sang about our greatest love," Woitschack remembers. And Mross "could be the sweetest person". Going to court was hard for her: "I found that awful. Because you used to share everything," she continues.

Current partner was her best friend

What is even worse for Anna-Carina Woitschack, however, is her ex-husband's current partner. Eva Luginger (37) was her best friend before the break-up.

So was Luginger only friends with Woitschack because she wanted to get her hands on Stefan Mross? "She's always told me that she thinks our life, us as a couple, is so great," says Anna-Carina in the camp. Luginger is said to have "always imitated everything" and even dyed her hair blonde, according to Woitschack. "Like a crazy person who wanted to take your place," says fellow camper Sam Dylan about the situation.

During the conversation, she is also asked about her finances. When asked whether she still receives money from Stefan Mross, Anna-Carina replies: "I'm not allowed to talk about that, nor do I want to. But I won't be fobbed off."

