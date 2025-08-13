Anna "Delvey" Sorokin has launched a career as an influencer since her release from prison. Image Keystone

Con artist Anna "Delvey" Sorokin posed with rabbits at a photo shoot, which were later abandoned in a park in New York. She denies knowing about it.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On social media, Anna "Delvey" Sorokin was accused of using rabbits for a photo shoot and later abandoning them in a park.

An assistant admitted to abandoning the animals after being unable to make contact with the alleged owner.

Sorokin says she knew nothing about it.

The animals have since been found and are looking for new owners. Show more

It could have been a coincidence. The famous impostor Anna "Delvey" Sorokin posts photos of rabbits on Instagram. A day later, an abandoned rabbit is spotted in Prospect Park in New York.

But a connection was quickly made between them on Facebook and Reddit. The rabbits looked very similar, and a box that had previously been seen in Sorokin's Instagram story and in which the rabbits were being transported was also in the park.

Did Sorokin get rabbits for a photo shoot and then simply abandon them in a park in New York?

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin initially reacted defensively to this accusation. In a comment on Instagram, she wrote that the rabbits had been borrowed and returned to their owners. People who claim otherwise would sue her.

Assistant admitted to abandoning rabbits

But she wasn't really buying it. On the Facebook page "NYC Bunnies" you can read that two more rabbits were spotted in the park. And again, both looked very similar to the ones in Sorokin's Instagram post.

Finally, a person came forward who claimed to have worked as Sorokin's assistant on the photo shoot. In a post on the Facebook page "NYC Bunnies", which has since been deleted, he wrote: "The truth is, I abandoned them in the park. It was wrong, cruel and unforgivable, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

He had wanted to return the rabbits to the person he had received them from after the photo shoot, but they had not responded to his messages. "At 19 years old, with no experience in animal care, no pet-friendly shelter and no knowledge of available resources, I felt overwhelmed and made the worst decision I could," he wrote.

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin claims to have known nothing about it

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin shared the apology and explained in an Instagram post that she had known nothing about it and only found out later that the rabbits had been abandoned.

She also published screenshots that allegedly show a chat history in which the accused is apparently confronted. He is said to have planned from the outset to abandon the rabbits in the park after the photo shoot.

Sorokin also stated that he had donated 1000 US dollars to an animal welfare organization for rabbits. The rabbits have now all been found and captured. They are currently looking for new owners.

Sorokin: "I didn't do anything wrong this time"

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin defrauded banks, friends and companies of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017 by posing as a rich heiress. In 2019, she was sentenced to prison in the USA for grand theft, among other things, from which she was released in 2022.

Since then, she has been under house arrest and is resisting deportation to Germany. Anna "Delvey" Sorokin told "NBC News" that she was concerned about how the incident could now affect her trial. "I didn't do anything wrong this time," she said. "And I had the best intentions, and it's really frustrating."

