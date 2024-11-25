Following the death of Elvira Becker, Anna Ermakova has contacted her dad Boris Becker. IMAGOliver Langel

Following the death of Boris Becker's mother, his daughter Anna Ermakova has contacted him again and expressed her condolences. She describes her late grandmother as a strong woman.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Model Anna Ermakova got back in touch with her father after the death of Boris Becker's mother Elvira and expressed her condolences.

She paid tribute to her late grandmother as a strong woman, even though she had little contact with her.

Elvira Becker passed away one day before Boris Becker's 57th birthday; the two had a close relationship and Boris shared his grief publicly. Show more

The death of Elvira Becker, the mother of tennis legend Boris Becker, has not only deeply affected him, but also his daughter Anna Ermakova.

The 24-year-old, who was the result of a brief affair between Becker and Angela Ermakova, has reconnected with her father after a long time.

In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, she expressed her sympathy: "I have expressed my condolences to him. I can't imagine what it must be like to lose a mother," said the winner of "Let's Dance" 2023.

Boris Becker mourns the loss of mother Elvira. Ursula Düren/dpa

According to Anna Ermakova, she had little contact with her deceased grandmother. Nevertheless, the news of her death hit her unexpectedly hard. "Although I unfortunately didn't know my grandmother very well, it hit me harder than I had expected," she explained. "She was a strong woman who always showed me kindness when I met her - her presence is missed. May her soul rest in peace."

Mother Elvira was too ill for Becker's wedding

Elvira Becker passed away at her home in Leimen, Baden-Württemberg, one day before her son Boris' 57th birthday. The relationship between mother and son was close, and Boris Becker expressed his grief publicly on Instagram: "It's a great pain that I'm feeling at the moment."

The parents had watched many of his matches from the stands. His father, Karl-Heinz Becker, had already died of cancer in 1999, shortly before the end of Boris Becker's career.

Due to health problems, Elvira Becker was unable to attend her son's wedding to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Portofino in September. She explained to "Bild" at the time: "I can't cope with my health, my legs can no longer cope. It's a long journey."

Anna Ermakova was also unable to attend her father's wedding. According to "T-Online", she was not invited.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department