Everyone expects her to speak German because she looks like her father, said model Anna Ermakova before she won "Let's Dance" and captured an audience of millions. Now she speaks German and has goals.

She emphasizes her multicultural background as a German, Russian and Nigerian and talks about the challenges of finding her way in different cultures.

Ermakova is releasing a music album with cover songs on August 9 and pleads for more kindness and consideration, especially towards children. Show more

Anna Ermakova is a model, musician and "Let's Dance" winner. The 24-year-old has a new goal: she wants to be able to make jokes in German. "I really want to learn to make jokes in German. I want to make people laugh without them just laughing at me," Boris Becker's daughter told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper.

She now feels "such warmth" in Germany and is "very grateful for that".

"Learning is still difficult, but I keep going. In the beginning, I was afraid to speak German because I didn't know enough words to say what I wanted to say. And even now, it's still not the same as speaking your mother tongue."

"I am German, Russian and Nigerian"

Ermakova emphasized that her background is multicultural. "This is generally talked about far too little. Yes, I am German, Russian and Nigerian. With so many mixed roots, it's difficult to find your way around. You somehow never really fit in." Home is relative. "It doesn't matter where I am as long as I feel a positive energy. I draw a lot of this energy from human relationships."

She feels at home in London, for example, because she grew up there and has friends there, the 24-year-old told the SZ. "But now I'm in Germany more often, meeting people and learning German. And suddenly I feel that I'm accepted here too and that people see me as German and are proud of me. This acceptance is just so incredible, I never expected it."

"We should take the time to be friendlier"

On August 9, Ermakova will release a music album with cover songs ("Behind Blue Eyes"). The single "Behind Blue Eyes" - a cover of the British band The Who - was released earlier this year.

The lyrics seem to suit her well: "No one knows what it's like to be a sad girl behind blue eyes." Even as a child, Ermakova received a lot of attention because of her father.

Ermakova now told "Süddeutsche" that "if condemnation becomes a mass phenomenon and the person in question has no control over it, that's not right". "We should take the time to be kinder. Especially when it comes to children, we should be more considerate."

