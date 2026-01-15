Former SRF presenter Anna Maier wanted to become an early riser for her new job in radio. That didn't work out. blue/Christian Thumshirn (Archivbild)

She wanted to become a lark, but remained an owl: Anna Maier's comeback on Vintage Radio's early morning program ended sooner than planned. In the end, the alarm clock at three o'clock in the morning was stronger than the radio fever.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anna Maier is already leaving Vintage Radio at the end of January, just over two months after the start of the new morning show.

The reason: the presenter is a self-confessed night owl. The extremely early working hours didn't suit her. Show more

The comeback was short but intense: Anna Maier is already leaving Vintage Radio again - just over two months after the launch of the new morning show. The end of January is the end. The reason: working hours too early.

The 48-year-old presenter had led the Energy spin-off into a new era together with Joel Grolimund and Melanie Winiger. However, Maier pulled the ripcord during the trial period. Vintage Radio boss Pascal Aminzadeh confirmed her departure.

Up at three in the morning? Good night

"I love radio," Maier tells the portal persoenlich.com, "but the working rhythm with extremely early mornings is not sustainable for me in the long term." The realization came quickly - presumably at a time when other people don't even know what day of the week it is.

Although she had thought about continuing to work in a different role, that was not what she was looking for. The farewell was a good one: with thanks for a "great team" - and the anticipation of "being back on the listener side" in the future. Albeit a little later in the day.

Maier had formulated ambitious goals in the fall. She wanted to "turn from an owl into a lark", she told the portal in September. Going on air at five in the morning? Challenging, yes - but a sign of her enthusiasm for the project.

Even then, however, she added a little warning: "Anyone who knows me in private knows that I'm rather taciturn early in the morning." Now it's clear: her inner owl was stronger than the radio fever.

For the former SRF presenter, it was her return to the radio microphone after a break of over ten years. In addition to presenting, she also took over as co-program director together with Joel Grolimund - an ambitious new start that is now coming to an end sooner than planned.