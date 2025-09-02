Anna Wintour (pictured) hands over the editorship of "Vogue" to journalist Chloe Malle . Archive picture: sda

After decades at the top of the fashion world, Anna Wintour is handing over the reins of American "Vogue" to Chloe Malle, who already has an impressive career in the industry.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 37 years, Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue" and handing over the reins to Chloe Malle.

Wintour, one of the most influential figures in the fashion world, will remain with the publisher Condé Nast in global leadership roles.

The new editor-in-chief Chloe Malle brings with her extensive experience in journalism, "Vogue" projects and the podcast "The Run-Through". Show more

After 37 years at the helm of American "Vogue", Anna Wintour is stepping down and handing over the editorship to Chloe Malle.

This change marks a significant moment in the fashion world, as Wintour is considered one of the most influential personalities in the industry.

Chloe Malle, the new editor-in-chief, brings with her a wealth of experience. As the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle, she has an impressive background.

She studied comparative literature at Brown University and began her career at the "New York Observer". She later worked as a writer for the "New York Times" and "Vogue" before joining "Vogue" as society editor in 2011.

There she shaped the best-dressed lists, among other things, and was involved in several book projects. Most recently, she hosted the popular Vogue podcast "The Run-Through".

Wintour will remain with the parent company Condé Nast in global management positions. The decision in favor of Malle was made after an intensive selection phase shortly before New York Fashion Week.

