After 37 years as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue", Anna Wintour is leaving the post. But it is not a farewell. The most powerful woman in the fashion world will have even more influence in the Condé Nast empire in future.

Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue, announced a turning point yesterday: Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief. A "Vogue" without Wintour? Hard to imagine.

Anna Wintour has shaped the US edition of the legendary fashion magazine as editor-in-chief since 1988. Her stern looks behind her sunglasses, her precise bob haircut and her mercilessly high standards made her both an icon and a feared figure in the industry.

However, she is not retiring. On the contrary: as "Global Chief Content Officer", she will manage the editorial line of all international "Vogue" editions in future and remain Artistic Director of the entire publishing house ("Vanity Fair", "Glamour," "GQ" etc.). This will give her more power, not less.

A "resignation" that is not a resignation at all

Officially, it sounds like a departure, but in reality it is an ascent. While she was previously "only" responsible for US "Vogue", Wintour will now set the stylistic and content vision for all global titles. There are currently 28 country editions, from France to India and Mexico.

Fashion journalist Anna Wintour (75) is retiring after almost 40 years as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue". (archive picture) sda

This centralization also has an economic logic. The Condé Nast group has been undergoing a difficult structural change for years. Declining circulation, tough competition from influencers and social media, massive pressure to save money.

Under Wintour's strategic leadership, editorial teams have already been streamlined in recent years and layouts and topics have been coordinated more globally. This has not happened without criticism from journalists who are calling for more local independence.

Road to the top

Her management style is the result of a decades-long career. 75-year-old Anna Wintour was born into a wealthy family in London in 1949. Her father was editor-in-chief of the London "Evening Standard" and helped her get her first job as a fashion assistant.

She later moved to New York with her partner and worked her way up at various magazines. In 1988, she took over as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue", which at the time was under serious threat from competition from "Elle".

Anna Wintour in 1988, when she became editor-in-chief of American "Vogue". IMAGO/Everett Collection

Under Wintour, "Vogue" found its own niche and successfully asserted itself. She no longer relied solely on models on the cover, but also on prominent women from politics and Hollywood such as Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton.

The power behind fashion

Anna Wintour was never just an editor-in-chief, she was an institution. She made careers. From supermodels to designers such as John Galliano and Marc Jacobs. Anyone who appeared on her cover had reached the Olympus of the fashion world. She is said to have had a say when it came to creative directors at brands such as Gucci or Balenciaga.

She was also economically important for the fashion industry. The Met Gala in New York, which she curates, is not just a society event. The fashion world's equivalent of the Oscars raises millions in donations for the Met's Costume Institute.

The Met charity gala is hosted by Anna Wintour, head of US fashion magazine Vogue. sda

Designers, models and Hollywood stars come together in spectacular outfits to celebrate the opening of the new exhibition. The guests are usually creatively guided by the theme and aesthetic of the exhibition and provide content for countless media and social media channels.

Controversy and feminism

Wintour is considered cool and elitist. At least since the novel and film "The Devil Wears Prada", which she is said to be based on. Critics accuse her of promoting an unattainable, thin, privileged ideal of beauty and of being reluctant to allow diversity in the traditionally elitist fashion world.

US "Vogue" has been specifically criticized for not representing people of color enough. In recent years, it has put more Black women on the cover and made diversity a strategic goal, and Wintour has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. However, critics accuse her of using her influence to achieve much more.

From a feminist perspective, her rise is also remarkable. A woman at the head of a billion-dollar, male-dominated media empire who defended and expanded her power over decades.

Setting the course for global Vogue

Today, Wintour stands for many things at the same time. Luxury and elitism, but also the ability to constantly reinvent the fashion world. It remains to be seen whether she will retain a feel for local themes as a global boss or whether she will turn "Vogue" into a standardized luxury product.

One thing is certain: Anna Wintour's influence will not diminish in her new role. Her "resignation" is in fact a strategic reorganization.

