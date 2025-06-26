Bob with forehead fringe and haute couture dress: Anna Wintour has been the "Grande Dame" of the fashion magazine "Vogue" for decades (archive image) Keystone

Fashion journalist Anna Wintour (75) is retiring after almost 40 years as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue".

Anna Wintour has shaped fashion journalism for almost 40 years.

Now she is stepping down as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue".

Wintour has been editor-in-chief of US "Vogue" since 1988. With large, dark sunglasses, a neatly cut bob, forehead fringe and haute couture dress, she has made herself a brand with recognition value over the years - also immortalized in the successful 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada". Now she is stepping down as editor-in-chief of US "Vogue".

However, Wintour will remain global editorial director of the fashion magazine and the highest content manager at Condé Nast, a spokeswoman for the publishing house in New York announced. A new editor-in-chief is being sought for the US edition of "Vogue".

In 2017, Wintour was raised to the peerage by the British Queen Elizabeth II. This February, King Charles III awarded her a medal for her services. Wintour assured the King that she did not want to retire soon.

Wintour is said to have a very critical relationship with US President Donald Trump. During the coronavirus pandemic, she expressed her "horror" at Trump's crisis management and campaigned for his later successor Joe Biden.