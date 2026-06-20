A video, a baby bump, an excited grin: Actress Anne Hathaway surprises her fans with the news that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their third child.

DPA dpa

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child. The 43-year-old actress announced the news with a video on Instagram in which she, dressed in a white outfit, smiles as she shows off her baby bump and then rushes out of the frame.

Hathaway chose the Barbara Lewis classic “Baby, I’m Yours” as the background music—which was also the caption. A spokesperson for the actress confirmed the pregnancy to the U.S. network ABC News, among others.

Actress Anne Hathaway is expecting another child. (File photo) dpa

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, welcomed their first son together, Jonathan, in March 2016. Hathaway had already announced that pregnancy on Instagram—at the time with a beach photo of herself in a bikini. Their second child, named Jack, was born in November 2019.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is currently in theaters, in which Hathaway reprises her iconic role as Andy Sachs. She also stars in the musical drama “Mother Mary,” in which she plays an exhausted pop star.