Anne Menden is expecting a child. (archive picture) Christoph Soeder/dpa

"GZSZ" star Anne Menden and her fiancé Gustav Masurek are expecting their first child. The actress announced the news on Instagram.

Good news from the world of daily soaps: actress Anne Menden, known from the RTL series "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" ("GZSZ"), and her fiancé, reality TV participant Gustav Masurek, are expecting a baby together. Masurek shared the news on Instagram and spoke of a "miracle" that will change their lives forever.

Menden herself also confirmed the pregnancy. "We can hardly believe our luck. It's incredible to be experiencing this new stage of life together and to soon be holding our little miracle in our arms," the actress told RTL.

The announcement triggered numerous reactions on social media. Within a few hours, the post collected tens of thousands of likes and comments. Among the well-wishers were many colleagues from the "GZSZ" ensemble.

Many congratulations from "GZSZ" colleagues

Actress Maria Wedig described the news as "wonderful", while Lars Pape and Olivia Marei also made their joy public. Nina Ensmann also offered her congratulations and expressed her conviction that Menden will be a great mother.

In addition to great enthusiasm, many fans also expressed sadness. Numerous viewers emphasized that they will miss Menden alias "Emily" in the series. "Congratulations, but I will miss you on GZSZ," wrote one follower.

However, the actress immediately allayed her fans' concerns: although she will be taking a baby break from the fall, she will return to filming after a few months, Menden explained. During this time, Masurek wants to take on the role of full-time father.