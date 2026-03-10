Actress Anouschka Renzi pulls the emergency brake on the SAT.1 show "Promis unter Palmen" and announces her departure. Picture: Joyn

In the SAT.1 show "Promis unter Palmen", an argument between actress Anouschka Renzi and former "Prince Charming" contestant Martin Angelo gets completely out of hand. Renzi then pulls the emergency brake.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the start of the new season of the Sat.1 show "Promis unter Palmen", two stars have repeatedly clashed: actress Anouschka Renzi and former "Prince Charming" contestant Martin Angelo.

The conflict boils over again in the fourth episode. "That you allow yourself to get loud with someone who has actually achieved more in life," says Renzi to Angelo.

He replies: "You are and always will be a nagging aunt!" Renzi replies: "And you're a hysterical T.... who wants to position herself!" Show more

What "Sommerhaus der Stars" is for the competition, "Promis unter Palmen" is for SAT.1: a guarantee for total escalation. In episode 4, there were several flashpoints and correspondingly a lot of shouting.

It started off reasonably harmlessly: Anouschka Renzi, daughter of Swiss actor Paul Hubschmid, was annoyed by Franziska Temme's little mouse voice, gave her voice training without further ado and otherwise continued to clash with Martin Angelo.

He, in turn, once again revealed gaps in his education during the "captain's game" and reacted in amazement when Franzi told him that caterpillars don't have arms.

And because the celebrities were in caterpillar costumes, they had to glide armlessly over a slippery surface and transport lettuce leaves with their mouths. Eric Stehfest and Kevin Wolter managed this best, making them captains in the upcoming team game.

Martin Angelo has aggression problems

Before that, Martin confessed to the self-proclaimed "Lion" Maurice Dziwak that he had felt unloved as a child and therefore had aggression problems today.

The father-of-two almost cried in response. But there couldn't be too much sentimentality, so the production called for a mind game: "provocative statements" were read out, each of which was to be assigned to a different celebrity.

Who could not be taken seriously? Gina-Lisa Lohfink, Dilara Kruse and Maurice thought, because she blabbed Alliance secrets and changed her mind "like her underwear".

A little later, Eric found out that his real confidante Gina-Lisa hadn't been so nice about his wife Edith Stehfest, who had already moved out.

Actress Anouschka Renziz (standing) has had enough and leaves the SAT.1 show "Promis unter Palmen". Picture: Joyn

This caused him to ponder - and the accused to roar, because she was by no means the only one who had found Edith difficult.

"Frustrated grump" versus "hysterical t...e"

However, another argument escalated even more: Martin and Anouschka agreed on their antipathy for each other and could have let it go.

But no: she demanded more respect from him for her life's work, he refused and at some point one word led to another: He called her an "old, frustrated grump", she called him a "hysterical t...e" (a homophobic term was bleeped out) to the horror of the others.

He brought her daughter into play, in whose place he would be "ashamed" (now the others' horror was directed at him), and finally she jumped up, announced in the interview room that she wanted to leave and that Martin was simply "a plague on every show".

Later attempts at mediation by Dilara, Maurice and Menderes Bağcı at least ensured that Anouschka made a half-hearted apology (she "didn't know that the word was forbidden"). But Martin didn't want to know anything about it, so Anouschka really did move out voluntarily: "That's enough!"

Dilara wants to get rid of Gina-Lisa.

Meanwhile, Dilara devised a plan to get rid of Gina-Lisa. First, she encouraged Eric to stop trusting her and, together with her buddy Maurice, made him promise:

If he "sacrificed" the blonde, they would vote to bring Edith back to the villa if they got the chance, Anouschka's place was now free. Eric agreed.

The teams were then chosen - and after the election, they were swapped without further ado by the production team. This gave Dilara a chance, as she was now on the team with Gina-Lisa. She wanted to lose the game on purpose, because she was sure:

The performance-conscious captain Kevin would nominate permanent game refuser Gina-Lisa and Menderes for eviction, and with Eric's captain's double vote, the winning team would vote the former out.

The first parts of the intrigue worked, but unfortunately not the last: in the end, Eric remained loyal to his confidante and voted for Menderes' departure, much to Dilara's horror. Now all that remained was for her to apologize to her "brother" with tears in her eyes. The friendly DSDS icon forgave her and sadly left the villa.

Time for new drama! As the preview showed, Edith will indeed be back - with a hickey on her neck, as Eric will discover in horror ...

