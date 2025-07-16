"Severance" leads the Emmys nominations list. Pictured: Britt Lower and Adam Scott in the Apple TV+ series. KEYSTONE

Apple TV+'s sci-fi series "Severance" is the favorite at the 2025 Emmys with 27 nominations. In the "Best Drama Series" category, it is up against "The White Lotus", "Andor", "Paradise" and "Diplomatic Relations". blue News broadcasts and comments on the TV show.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Apple TV+ series "Severance" is the favorite at the 2025 Emmys with 27 nominations, including in the "Best Drama Series" category.

Apple's satire "The Studio" (23 nominations) and HBO's miniseries "The Penguin" (24 nominations) are also among the most nominated productions.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast by CBS. The blue News film experts Roman Müller and Frank Richter will accompany you through the evening. Show more

The Oscars crown the film world - the Emmys the series universe. The excitement surrounding the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards was correspondingly great. Now they are here - and a big favorite has emerged.

The sci-fi series "Severance" enters the race with 27 nominations. Adam Scott and Britt Lower have been nominated for their leading roles. Ben Stiller can hope to win an Emmy for Best Director.

Aplle's Hollywood satire "The Studio" and the popular HBO series "The White Lotus" were each nominated 23 times, putting them ahead of established series such as "Hacks", which received 14 nominations, and "The Bear" with 13 nominations. "Studio" co-creator Seth Rogen was named as an Emmy nominee three times - for his role as Matt Remick, the screenplay and his directing.

Netflix's acclaimed miniseries "Adolescence" received 13 nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who plays a 13-year-old suspected of murder.

In the miniseries category, HBO's dark drama "The Penguin" from the "Batman" universe was surprisingly dominant with 24 nominations, including lead actors Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast by US broadcaster CBS on September 14 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nate Bargatze is scheduled to host.

And you can be there too: The TV bash will be broadcast live on blue News with timely commentary on blue Zoom by film experts Roman Müller and Frank Richter.

More videos from this section