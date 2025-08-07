Arabella Kiesbauer will host the Austrian version of the TV hit "Bares für Rares". IMAGO / SKATA

Arabella Kiesbauer has a new TV job - and it's a big one: she will soon be hosting a real cult format. She will host "Bares für Rares Austria" from September.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arabella Kiesbauer will take over as host of the Austrian version of "Bares für Rares" from the fall.

The show will move from ServusTV to Puls 4 and Joyn with the new season; production will start in September 2025.

Kiesbauer succeeds Willi Gabalier and brings her many years of TV experience to the cult format. Show more

Cult presenter Horst Lichter has been an integral part of the German version for many years - and now the Austrian edition has a new counterpart: Arabella Kiesbauer is the new presenter of "Bares für Rares". This was announced by the 56-year-old on Wednesday.

Arabella Kiesbauer will host "Bares für Rares Austria" from the fall and accompany those willing to sell on their way to the legendary dealers' room. "I'm really looking forward to it," explains the presenter in her Instagram post, adding: "I love stories that life writes and every rarity has its very own. Whether it's an heirloom, an attic find or a collector's item: maybe there's more to it than you think!"

"Bares for Rares Austria": Arabella Kiesbauer succeeds Roland Gruschka

Arabella Kiesbauer succeeds Roland Gruschka and most recently Willi Gabalier as presenter. The broadcasting slot will also be new. As has been known for some time, "Bares für Rares Österreich" is moving from ServusTV to Puls 4 and Joyn for the new season.

According to the broadcaster's announcement, production of the seventh season will begin in September and interested parties can apply until August 31. However, it is not yet known when the first episodes will be broadcast.

Arabella Kiesbauer has been famous since the 1990s

Arabella Kiesbauer became famous in the 1990s with her ProSieben talk show "Arabella".

Arabella Kiesbauer was a jury member on the first season of "MusicStar" on SF 1, which was broadcast from November 2003 to March 2004. The casting show was hosted by Roman Kilchsperger and Nina Havel. The first season had record ratings.

Since 2014, she has hosted the Austrian version of RTL's popular couple show "Bauer sucht Frau" on ATV.

In spring 2025, she took over as host of the RTLZWEI reality show "Kampf der Realitystars - Schiffbruch am Traumstrand", succeeding Cathy Hummels. Now she will also host a real cult format with "Bares für Rares".

