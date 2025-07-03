The Nosferatu spider will be more common in the coming months. Picture: Keystone

The Nosferatu spider loves the warmth and can be seen more often again. blue News explains the most important questions about the spider, which was virtually unknown in Switzerland 30 years ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Nosferatu spider is a large spider species from the Mediterranean region that has been spreading in Switzerland since 1994.

Although it looks menacing with a wingspan of up to five centimetres, it is harmless to humans - its bite is similar to a mosquito bite and its venom is harmless.

Thanks to climate change and mild winters, the species has become permanently established in Switzerland and is considered harmless. Show more

The Nosferatu spider was unknown in Switzerland over 30 years ago, but today it is a source of terror in many Swiss households.

blue News provides answers to the most important questions:

What is the Nosferatu spider - and why is it called that?

The Nosferatu spider, scientifically known as Zoropsis spinimana, is a species of spider up to five centimetres in size that has become increasingly common in Switzerland in recent years.

It owes its name to a striking coloration on its back, which is reminiscent of a ghostly face - and thus of the famous vampire character Nosferatu from the old horror film classic.

Their appearance has a threatening effect on many people and triggers fear and terror in people with arachnophobia. However, the panic reaction is often unfounded: According to the Lucerne Environmental Advisory Service, although the species is impressive, it is basically harmless to humans.

The classic horror film "Nosferatu" was first shown in cinemas in 1979. Picture: Keystone

The Nosferatu spider belongs to the family of curly-hunting spiders. It hunts its prey without a web, is nocturnal and nimble. Anyone who encounters it at night is often frightened - but it is not dangerous.

Where does the Nosferatu spider come from - and why is it now native to Switzerland?

The Nosferatu spider originally comes from the Mediterranean region. It probably arrived in Switzerland through the plant trade, delivery vehicles or transportation goods.

Climate change has also facilitated its arrival: winters are getting milder, temperatures are rising - and so the warmth-loving spider finds the best living conditions here.

It was first spotted in the Basel area back in 1994. Since then, according to the Natural History Museum Basel, it has spread along the major transport routes, for example through Ticino, central Switzerland and towards the Central Plateau.

The Nosferatu spider was first discovered in Basel and spread along the Swiss transport routes. Picture: Ambros Hänggi/Isabelle Zuercher

It feels particularly at home in cities and urban areas, where it finds shelter on house walls, behind shutters or under balconies. Biologist Arnold Staniczek appropriately calls it a "winner of climate change".

When is the Nosferatu spider particularly common in Switzerland?

The Nosferatu spider is most active in Switzerland between September and January. During this time, the animals become sexually mature, search for mates and lay eggs - often in sheltered places in houses or cellars. However, the spider can also be observed in spring and summer, for example on terraces, balconies or in the garden.

If you look closely, you can sometimes even spot them in old bird nesting boxes or flower pots. They hide during the day and hunt for prey at night.

A male specimen of Zoropsis spinimana, photographed in the German city of Stuttgart. Picture: Pjt56/CC-BY

This is why encounters with humans are particularly common early in the morning or late at night - whether in the bathroom, behind curtains or in the garage. It is therefore a misconception that it only occurs in the cold season.

Is the Nosferatu spider really poisonous - and dangerous to humans?

The short answer: no. Although the Nosferatu spider has a venom that paralyzes its prey, it is harmless to humans.

In rare cases, it can bite, for example if you unintentionally harass it or try to catch it with your hand.

According to the Lucerne Environmental Advisory Service, the bite is usually felt as a slight pinch and is similar to a mosquito bite. There may be a brief reddening or swelling, but nothing more. No medically relevant cases are known to date - not even in people with allergies.

Even if the tip is of little use for spider phobia, it is important to know: Fear is out of place with the Nosferatu spider.

How big does the Nosferatu spider really get?

The spider is one of the larger species in Switzerland, and that is precisely what makes it so conspicuous for many people. With its legs stretched out, it can reach a wingspan of up to five centimetres.

Its actual body, however, measures only about one and a half to two centimetres. Its back is yellowish-white in color, the legs are yellow-grey to dark with black stripes.

Their size is frightening - but the Nosferatu spider is usually harmless to humans. Picture: Dextwin/CC0

The dark markings on the front body are particularly striking - they are reminiscent of a skull and reinforce the eerie impression. This makes it particularly noticeable on bathroom tiles or light-colored walls.

What should you do if you find a Nosferatu spider in your home?

First things first: don't panic. If you encounter a Nosferatu spider, you should leave it alone and take it outside as gently as possible. A glass or cup can be placed over the animal.

A cardboard box or paper can be used to carry the spider safely outside. If you don't want it back in the house soon, you should release the spider a few meters away.

Spiders can be removed with a glass and a piece of paper. AI-generated OpenAI

Egg cocoons can also be removed. The large spider guarding it can be pushed aside with a soft brush and the cocoon can then also be removed. If you want to be on the safe side, you can freeze it - the eggs will not survive.

In any case, never touch the spider with your bare hands.

Will the Nosferatu spider become a permanent resident in Switzerland?

There is hardly any doubt about it. Experts assume that the species has become permanently established in Switzerland.

The Nosferatu spider is now considered naturalized, partly because it has adapted well to life in close proximity to humans. Whether it will displace native spider species in the long term is still unclear. However, research currently classifies them as ecologically harmless.

