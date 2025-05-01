Actor Til Schweiger took part in a talk at the university in Rostock. picture alliance / Patrick Seeger/dpa

Actor Til Schweiger is once again making headlines: His appearance at a German university seemed erratic, his statements confused - ARD has since taken the interview video offline.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Til Schweiger caused irritation during an appearance at the Rostock University of Music and Drama with confusing statements, such as when he said that "Germans are the most envious people per se".

NDR recorded the conversation and posted it online, but the video was removed without comment and is no longer available.

According to media reports, Schweiger is said to have consumed alcohol before the performance; he had previously been criticized for aggressive behaviour on set and subsequently underwent therapy. Show more

Actor Til Schweiger (61, "Honig im Kopf") was invited as a star guest at the "Fokus Film" event at the Rostock University of Music and Drama.

The visitors had hoped for insights into the film scene, but Schweiger's appearance left them with many questions. He made statements such as "Germans are per se the most envious people in the whole world" and seemed generally absent. According to the "Ostsee-Zeitung ", he found it difficult to follow the conversation and even closed his eyes during some of the clips.

NDR recorded the talk show and published the video in its media library. However, the video is no longer available and the broadcaster did not provide an explanation when asked. Instead, users can only find the message: "Oh dear! An error has occurred. Use the search or the links to find content".

What was wrong with Schweiger?

Til Schweiger's behavior at an event raises questions: Was he listless, arrogant, insecure or battered? According to the "Ostsee-Zeitung", the actor is said to have consumed alcohol in a restaurant before the appearance.

Schweiger had already admitted to having undergone therapy after filming Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil. At the time, he had been accused of hitting an employee.

When asked by the interviewer, director Andreas Dresen, whether there were moments when it was difficult to stand up again, Schweiger replied curtly: "Nope".

