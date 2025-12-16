  1. Residential Customers
Bachelor Are Danilo and Cati still a couple after the final?

Carlotta Henggeler

16.12.2025

After the stormy "Bachelor" final show, blue News met Danilo and Cati for a love interview. Did the TV flirtation turn into something more - and are they still together?

16.12.2025, 15:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Trash TV tourist Danilo Sellaro was looking for a new love on 3+.
  • The Italo-Basel native provided some funny moments in the 14th "Bachelor" season with his quips.
  • Danilo gave the last rose to Cati from Basel in a turbulent final show.
Heart balloons and rose petals on the floor in a Zurich hotel suite: blue News met Bachelor Danilo and winner Cati for an interview.

For a photo, the two of them huddle close together. In love? At least the chemistry seems to be right.

The big question after the tumultuous finale of the 3+ coupling show: Are the two still a couple?

Has their TV love passed the test away from the cameras and the stress of everyday life? Cati and Danilo reveal in the video above.

