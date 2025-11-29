For the very last time, Günther Jauch, Barbara Schöneberger and Thomas Gottschalk will host the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" together on Saturday, December 6. Picture: RTL+

The trio of Schöneberger, Gottschalk and Jauch will host the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" one last time. And some people are wondering: Will Gottschalk and his two co-hosts also be saying goodbye?



No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, December 6, Barbara Schöneberger, Thomas Gottschalk and Günther Jauch will be hosting the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert " for the very last time.

One question remains unanswered: Is Gottschalk also marking the end of an era for his two co-hosts?

So far, those responsible at the German TV station have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Show more

Three German show giants, spontaneous improvisation, no preparation and often broadcasting until well after midnight:

Since 2018, Barbara Schöneberger, Günther Jauch and Thomas Gottschalk have been providing anarchic and charming entertainment with their Saturday evening show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert".

This is now coming to an end: at the end of the year, the three TV stars will host their last joint show on RTL on Saturday, December 6, after almost 50 editions.

According to speculation, Gottschalk and his two co-stars will also be saying goodbye. The show's motto has never been more present than on this evening.

Gottschalk: "If the Pope is younger than me, it's over"

"If the Pope is younger than me, it's over - and that's how it is now": Thomas Gottschalk had already announced his departure from the improv show in spring 2025, alluding to Leo XIV.

It was clear that he would not be the only one to do so, after all, the "Jauch-Gottschalk-Schöneberger-Show" worked primarily due to the trio's inimitable dynamic.

And so the rumor mill was buzzing: Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger would also be calling it quits after the Santa Claus edition.

RTL did not want to confirm or deny whether this was the case: "We do not comment on speculation," the broadcaster said - and simply referred to the show, whose concept includes the surprise.

Spontaneous ideas and quick-witted remarks

Whatever happens and whatever will follow: In the 48th edition of the show, the unpredictable will once again be elevated to a concept when the three entertainment veterans have to improvise live and prove their show class.

As usual, it has not yet been decided who will present the show. There are no rehearsals beforehand, and the celebrity guests and the show's motto are also unknown to the three hosts.

Not to mention the course of the game show, for which the makers have come up with all kinds of challenges and pitfalls.

In return, they must expect Jauch-Gottschalk-Schöneberger to stretch the end of the show until well after midnight with their spontaneous ideas and quick-witted remarks.

If it is confirmed that this is indeed the joint farewell of the three entertainment giants, the show record is likely to be shattered anyway.

According to media reports, RTL is already working on a new concept for the show. Details on this and possible successor candidates for the team of presenters are not yet known.

