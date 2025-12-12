Markus Söder declares his support for Israel at the CSU party conference. dpa

In his speech at the CSU party conference, party leader Markus Söder addresses his position on Israel. This also includes the ESC, which some countries want to boycott because of Israel's participation.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has questioned Germany's participation in the ESC.

"We never win anyway, we just have to pay for everything anyway," said Söder at the CSU party conference in Munich.

Söder was reacting to the announcement by several countries that they did not want to take part in the ESC because Israel was allowed to participate.

Five countries have now announced their boycott as a result. Show more

Bavarian Minister President and CSU leader Markus Söder has questioned Germany's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). "When I now see how people in Europe are also discussing boycotting the ESC, the European Song Contest, because Israel is taking part. Friends, if they don't want to do it, then we won't do it either. We never win anyway, we just have to pay for everything," said the Bavarian Minister President in his keynote speech at the CSU party conference in Munich.

Söder was reacting to the announcement by several countries that they did not want to take part in the ESC because Israel was allowed to participate. "We stand by Israel," said Söder.

Several countries boycott ESC

Iceland recently announced that it would boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Austria due to Israel's possible participation.

Previously, the responsible broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands had already announced an ESC boycott.

Other countries are also considering such a move. This was in response to a majority decision made last week by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), according to which all countries that wish to take part in the music competition may do so. This means that nothing stands in the way of Israel's participation in the next ESC in Vienna.

