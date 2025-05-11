"Tatort" check: Are there more male or female stalkers? In Bremen's "Tatort" with Liv Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer, left) and Linda Selb (Luise Wolfram), a stalker was murdered. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding In their seventh case, the two Bremen-based individualists clash as commissioners. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Single mother Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli) is at the center of the Bremen "crime scene". Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Paula Södersen (Sarina Radomski), Rani's flatmate, looks after the young mother and her little daughter. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Forensic scientist Edda Bingley (Helen Schneider) has to find out something about the dead man on the Weser beach as quickly as possible. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli, left) picks up her daughter Mia (Pola Friedrichs) from school. The young mother is always afraid of running into her stalker. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Flashback in "Tatort: Solange du atmest": Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli) and Marek Kolschak (Jonathan Berlin) - the later murder victim - are at a party together. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Krav Maga training in Bremen: Inspectors Selb (Luise Wolfram, left) and Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer) have different levels of fun with their new training. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding "Tatort" check: Are there more male or female stalkers? In Bremen's "Tatort" with Liv Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer, left) and Linda Selb (Luise Wolfram), a stalker was murdered. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding In their seventh case, the two Bremen-based individualists clash as commissioners. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Single mother Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli) is at the center of the Bremen "crime scene". Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Paula Södersen (Sarina Radomski), Rani's flatmate, looks after the young mother and her little daughter. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Forensic scientist Edda Bingley (Helen Schneider) has to find out something about the dead man on the Weser beach as quickly as possible. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli, left) picks up her daughter Mia (Pola Friedrichs) from school. The young mother is always afraid of running into her stalker. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Flashback in "Tatort: Solange du atmest": Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli) and Marek Kolschak (Jonathan Berlin) - the later murder victim - are at a party together. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding Krav Maga training in Bremen: Inspectors Selb (Luise Wolfram, left) and Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer) have different levels of fun with their new training. Image: Radio Bremen / Claudia Konerding

In Bremen's "Tatort: Solange du atmest", detectives Moormann and Selb clash. In martial arts, but also in the case of a murdered stalker. Who is manipulating whom?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In their seventh Bremen "Tatort" , Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer) and Selb (Luise Wolfram) clashed - both in the investigation and in Krav Maga.

They were looking for the murderer of a murdered stalker.

The investigators targeted a single mother who had previously been harassed by the dead man. Show more

Bremen detective Liv Moormann (Jasna Fritzi Bauer) and her colleague Linda Selb (Luise Wolfram) are working together for the seventh time. Despite the slightly autistic traits of both female characters, it has worked quite well so far. The two loners got together.

This is now different in "Tatort: Solange du atmest".

Not only because martial arts training pits the two ambitious investigators against each other. Moormann and Selb also disagree on the case of a murdered stalker.

In the very feminine "Tatort: Solange du atmest" - both in front of and behind the camera - there are even more female duels. Who were the two main actresses in the episode? And are there actually more male or female stalkers?

What is it all about?

A dead body was found on the Weser beach. The young man (in flashbacks: Jonathan Berlin) turned out to be not only a journalist working on an explosive story, but also the ex-boyfriend of single mother Rani Ewers (Via Jikeli).

She is a 25-year-old who became a mother at an early age. Apparently, the man had been stalking Rani and her seven-year-old daughter Mia (Pola Friedrichs).

The young woman, who has previous experience of toxic relationships, had been living for years with Paula Södersen (Sarina Radomski), who was like a big sister to her and a second mother to Mia. On the day of the stalker 's death, Rani disappeared for a long time. Her flatmate Paula wanted to report her missing.

Had Rani got rid of her tormentor? Or is everything completely different - especially as the murder victim was involved in an explosive story with some pretty nasty antagonists?

What was it really about?

The rather transparent crime thriller plot is about different types of psychological terror against a young woman. While the dead man was a classic stalker, the flatmate turns out to be a pathological control freak who wants to rule her friend's life. A different kind of stalking, if you like.

The Bremen crime thriller could be described as misogynistic if it weren't for the rather young and all-female cast: screenwriter Judith Westermann ("Drunter und drüber") and director Franziska Margarete Hoenisch ("Wendehammer"), both in their 40s, have the detectives fight a catfight with their fists and present a demonic perpetrator in the guise of a "best friend".

But the crime thriller can also be read in a different way.

Along the lines of: Look, there are so many different ways in which women can become victims. Whether through stalkers, precarious circumstances, single parent status and toxic manipulative relationships, which the weakest members of society in particular have little to oppose.

What exactly is Krav Maga?

The Israeli martial art favors punching and kicking techniques, but also includes holds, levers and ground fighting.

In short: You can hurt yourself in many ways. Accordingly, there is no philosophical superstructure here, it is just about taking your opponent out of the race as efficiently as possible.

Krav Maga was developed by Imi Lichtenfeld in the 1930s. Originally, his techniques were intended to protect Jewish community members from attacks in Slovakia. Lichtenfeld later became a close combat instructor for the Israeli army.

Studies point to more than 80 percent male perpetrators

When it comes to stalking, you can remember the 80-80 rule. According to various studies, which hardly differ internationally, around 80 percent of victims are female.

When it comes to the perpetrators, it is the other way around: studies indicate that 80, often even up to almost 90 percent of perpetrators are male. Stalking is considered to be a phenomenon of violence against women that originates predominantly from men.

What's next for the Bremen "crime scene"?

Filming resumed in Bremen in March and April 2025. The next case could have the provocative title "Tatort: Wenn man nur einen retten könnte".

And that's what it's about: a law student is found dead in the morning near a nightclub. According to initial investigations, she had previously had massive arguments with her flatmates.

It turns out that the victim suffered from immense pressure to perform, which she tried to compensate for with stimulants. This Bremen "Tatort" case was written by Elisabeth Herrmann and Christine Otto and directed by Ziska Riemann.

