In "Tatort: Lass sie gehen", Lannert and Bootz investigate the case of a dead jogger from Stuttgart who seemed to have just escaped from rural life. How stressful do young people find life away from the city?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Out of the city, off to the country: Lannert (Richy Müller) and Bootz (Felix Klare) are confronted with a suspicious village community because of a murdered young woman.

Whether it's the dead woman's ex-fiancé or a secret admirer, suspects soon seem to be found - and are prejudged by the villagers.

The detectives suspect a motive behind the murder victim's move away from the countryside. Did her neighbors resent her rural exodus? Show more

Oh dear, the "Tatort: Lass sie gehen" (Crime Scene: Let Her Go) from Stuttgart, which is mainly set in the Swabian Jura, could certainly be seen as country bashing:

A young woman escapes the confines of her home village and moves to Stuttgart. A short time later, she is murdered. Investigators Lannert (Richy Müller) and Bootz (Felix Klare) look into Hanna's personal environment and find one or two motives for the crime in the countryside.

Did the villagers resent the young, adventurous woman in the ARD crime thriller for not wanting to fit in and leave instead?

How do young people rate the quality of rural life today? Where was the movie filmed and does the village of Waldingen really exist?

What was it about?

Hanna (in flashbacks: Mia Rainprechter) is dead. The young jogger is found murdered in the bushes in Stuttgart.

She was wearing a T-shirt from a running event in Waldingen, the victim's home village in the Swabian Alb. Lannert and Bootz drive there to break the sad news to the bereaved. The parents (starring Moritz Führmann and Julika Jenkins) run the inn in the village.

Hanna also had a younger sister. Emma Riedle (Irene Böhm) is also dedicated to running. It almost seems as if the sisters want to escape the confines of their lives.

The weight-pumping ex-fiancé, Martin Gmähle (Sebastian Fritz), also seems to be angry with Hanna. And then there is the dead woman's secret admirer, Marek Gorsky (Timocyn Ziegler). He is soon declared the perpetrator by a village mob.

What was it really about?

The villagers in the fictional village of Waldingen don't really come off well. Nevertheless, the film's rural characters - including the mourning pub owner's father, who dances to punk music at night - have strong acting and are also drawn in a differentiated way by the script. Author Norbert Baumgarten recently wrote the wonderful love story "Gesicht der Erinnerung" with Verena Altenberger for Dominik Graf.

According to SWR, Baumgarten's new "Tatort" was inspired by the question of how a village is brought down by an event that took place far away, in a completely different world and quite independently of the village.

All the more bitter - spoiler alert! - makes the narrative twist at the end of the movie all the more bitter: the murder had absolutely nothing to do with the entanglements in the village. The "crime scene" was therefore also a drama about fantasies about a murder that take on a life of their own.

Where was it filmed?

The fictional Waldingen was actually set in the Swabian Alb. Filming took place in Münsingen, preferably in the district of Bichisheim. The futuristic building at the end of "Tatort" where the murderer is arrested, on the other hand, is the city library in Stuttgart.

Which "Tatort" has ever been about country bashing?

Country bashing in "Tatort" has a dangerous tradition. In 1991, "Tatort: Tod im Häcksler" with the very young Lena Odenthal (Ulrike Folkerts) caused a scandal because the film by director Nico Hofmann portrayed a blunt Palatinate rural population with plenty of potential for violence. The film led to massive protests from viewers and politicians.

For a long time afterwards, it went into the ARD's poison cabinet and was no longer allowed to be shown. Ulrike Folkerts was "invited" by Rainer Brüderle, Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister of Economic Affairs at the time, to go on a hike in the Palatinate with the Minister as punishment - to see the beauty of the country and its people for herself.

Do young people feel worse in the countryside than in the city?

In Switzerland, there is no clear preference, but rather a trade-off between the advantages of urban and rural life. Life in the city is often associated with more opportunities, while life in the countryside can score points with more tranquillity and proximity to nature.

In rural Switzerland, mobility, educational opportunities and leisure facilities are criticized. In addition, larger Swiss cities can also provide satisfaction with social diversity - although this probably depends on your personal point of view.

On the other hand, teenagers and young adults complain about the high cost of living in the city. Detailed information is provided, for example, by the Juvenir study in Zurich and the Sotomo report on the life satisfaction of young people in Switzerland. The Pro Juventute study was also conducted in 2021.

What's next for the Stuttgart "Tatort"?

The next case from Stuttgart will probably be shown in the spring of 2025. The film is entitled "Tatort: Verblendung".

It was produced under the creative auspices of Katharina Adler and Rudi Gaul, who have already written and directed the episodes "Videobeweis" and "Vergebung" for the Stuttgart team. Last Sunday, the duo was also responsible for Axel Milberg's bold AI case in Kiel, "Tatort: Borowski und das ewige Meer".

Adler and Gaul's next Stuttgart plot is about a hostage situation in a movie theater in which a security employee is killed. Inspector Bootz is in the cinema and his colleague Lannert is in the operations center outside the building. Their situation becomes increasingly threatening as the night progresses.

