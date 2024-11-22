Drag queen Ares from Wetzikon didn't make it to the live shows on "The Voice". But she still had fun. In this interview, she talks about the future, hate comments - and how much money drag earns.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you 19-year-old drag queen Ares impressed with her voice and look on "The Voice of Germany", but missed out on the live shows and still wants to make it as a drag artist.

Ares invests up to three hours in make-up and styling and emphasizes that a good drag queen impresses with her looks, performance and personality.

Despite hate comments, Ares remains optimistic, leaves future plans open, but can be seen live in Basel and Zurich in December. Show more

Micha from Wetzikon describes his alter ego Ares in the TV show "On the Rocks" as a protective shield - the feeling of shame goes away: "When I'm in drag, as Ares, I give it my all. I just have fun doing it."

The 19-year-old drag queen wowed TV audiences on "The Voice" on Sat.1/ProSieben in recent weeks with her outfits and, above all, her bombastic voice.

Unfortunately, Ares' journey on "The Voice" came to an end tonight and she didn't quite make it through to the finals - but she wants to continue on this path: "I want to carry on exactly as I started. Preferably full-time, too."

Ares needs up to three hours for styling

And how long does it take for Micha to become Ares? "I need about two to three hours for the make-up, and it takes another hour to put on the wig and the outfit completely - so about three to four hours."

The hardest part is the eyeshadow, "you can really mess it up," says Ares.

What makes a good drag queen for Ares? It all has to come together, she says: "The look, the outfit, right through to the performance, it all has to be just right."

But the most important thing is something completely different: "A drag queen shouldn't be a bitch! She should be able to have a normal conversation. If you're an asshole, nobody in show business wants to work with you."

Drag queen Ares: "Just don't fall over now"

Ares remembers her blind audition for "The Voice": "I was extremely nervous, my lips were trembling, I was sweating." She was quite intimidated by the large audience, the four chairs, the many cameras.

"On the way to the microphone, I just thought to myself: don't fall over now. But then I just went through with it," says the 19-year-old.

The drag queen has not yet decided what the future holds for Ares. But she might apply for a possible second season of "Drag Race Germany".

If you would like to see Ares live, you can do so on December 20 and 21 in Basel and Zurich at "OHG! It's Drag".

You can find the full interview with Ares here - or on blue Zoom: