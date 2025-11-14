  1. Residential Customers
Video shows terrifying moment Ariana Grande attacked by man at 'Wicked' premiere

dpa

14.11.2025 - 10:22

Ariana Grande experiences a scary moment at the premiere in Singapore (archive image).

Cynthia Erivo comes to the aid of her co-star Ariana Grande during an incident. (archive picture)

Ariana Grande experiences a scary moment at the premiere in Singapore (archive image).

Cynthia Erivo comes to the aid of her co-star Ariana Grande during an incident. (archive picture)

A scary moment for Ariana Grande: the actress is attacked by a man in Singapore at the premiere of her film "Wicked: Part 2" by a man. A co-star bravely intervenes.

14.11.2025, 11:09

The US actress and singer Ariana Grande (32) was attacked by a man at a premiere party in Singapore. US media posted videos of the incident, in which Grande escaped with a scare. A man in a white shirt and shorts can be seen running onto the yellow premiere carpet, rushing towards Grande, grabbing the star by the shoulders and putting an arm around her. The actress is visibly shocked.

Grande's "Wicked" colleague Cynthia Erivo reacts immediately and pushes the attacker aside. Security personnel then also intervened. Co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M. Chu were also present at the event.

Attacker posts video

According to "People.com" and "Variety", the attacker was quickly identified. He poses as a troll on his social media under the name "Pyjama Man". He posted a video of the incident on Instagram and wrote: "Dear Ariana Grande, thank you for letting me jump on the yellow carpet with you". The man has already attracted attention as a troublemaker at previous celebrity events.

Grande and Erivo star as opposite witches Glinda and Elphaba in the musical adaptation. "Wicked: Part 2" is due to be released in German cinemas on November 19. The first "Wicked" film was a box office hit at the end of last year and was nominated for ten Oscars.

