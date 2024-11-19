Imagine listening to a song by your favorite singer in the car - and suddenly she's singing along in person in the car next to you. That's exactly what happened to a young man called Edwin with Ariana Grande.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The young man Edwin loves the music of US singer Ariana Grande.

Recently, Edwin was driving through the city in his car, singing Grande's song "Imagine" at the top of his voice with the window open.

Until Edwin suddenly realized that the woman sitting in the next car, also singing the same song, was the singer herself. Show more

The young man called Edwin will probably never forget that evening for the rest of his life.

Edwin was sitting in his car, listening to the song "Imagine" by Ariana Grande and singing along at the top of his voice. Because Edwin had the windows open, a woman in a car next to him also heard it.

This woman was none other than the US singer herself.

Ariana Grande says she has made a friend

The seemingly chance meeting with fan Edwin on the street was captured on video by one of Ariana Grande's passengers. The musician then posted it as an Instagram story, as the US magazine "People" writes.

In the video, the fan and the singer sing the song "Imagine" together at the beginning. Shortly afterwards, Ariana Grande asks the man what his name is. "Edwin," he says, completely perplexed. "Edwin, nice to meet you," Grande replies.

Edwin can hardly believe his luck. "Oh my God, I adore you," he says. "I can't believe I'm so close to you."

But Ariana Grande also took a liking to the chance meeting on the street. She noted in her Instagram story that she had found a boyfriend. She continued: "It was amazing. Thank you, Edwin, for making my day. I'm still crying."

More videos from the department