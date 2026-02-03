Peace, joy and pancakes in the jungle camp? On the eleventh day, Gil Ofarim shakes hands with Ariel: "I have a lot of respect for you" Picture: RTL/dpa

Ariel confronted Gil Ofarim mercilessly, calling him a "liar". But on day 11, there is a conciliatory moment in the RTL jungle camp. The musician shakes hands with his biggest critic to date.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Permanent spat in the RTL jungle camp : Ariel confronts Gil Ofarim mercilessly from day one. She calls him a "liar" and a "criminal".

But then came the big surprise: on the eleventh day, the influencer and the musician had a reconciliatory moment.

"I have a lot of respect for you," the 43-year-old praises the 22-year-old. Show more

On day 11, there's a big whispering topic in the cap: Why is Gil Ofarim still there?

Hubert Fella wonders in the jungle phone: "All the people don't want him to go in and now they're voting for him? I don't know what's going on in Germany."

Simone Ballack addresses the 43-year-old directly in front of the assembled team: "Who would have thought you'd stay there? After the whole shitstorm at the beginning, everyone thought you'd be out straight away - and then all of a sudden ... what happened?"

The singer, who fell into disrepute due to the Leipzige Hotel scandal, claims that he was just as surprised: "I assumed that I would do all the exams for the first week and then say 'goodbye' on the first day."

As we all know, things turned out differently: although Nicole Belstler-Boettcher, Umut Tekin and Mirja du Mont had to leave the camp before him, the 43-year-old didn't even hear a "It might be you" from the presenters for the fewest calls.

A handshake that nobody expected

Ariel, on the other hand, remains consistent in her rejection: "As long as he's in here, I won't keep quiet about what he did!" she says.

But then comes a scene that nobody expected: The 22-year-old reports that her ex-boyfriend had a child with another woman.

This came out at the time when Ariel herself was pregnant. According to Ariel, the woman wanted to give the child up for adoption. Ariel was therefore prepared to take the child in.

"I even made pacifier chains and visited the child in hospital, she was so sweet," she says. In the end, however, everything turned out differently. The couple split up.

Meanwhile, Ariel's ex spoke out angrily on Instagram. According to "Promiflash", he explained: "I just want to make it clear that what is currently being said about me in the jungle is not true. Unfortunately, they keep twisting the facts."

Gil approaches Ariel and shakes her hand

Gil Ofarim, on the other hand, is visibly moved by Ariel's story and shakes her hand: "I have a lot of respect for you. There are very few women who would do something like that," he praises the 22-year-old, who has always come back at him.

Ariel doesn't know how to react at first: "What?" she wonders, but then says thank you. Samira Yavuz and Stephen Dürr can hardly believe their eyes.

On the jungle phone, Gil Ofarim then talks about his own family: "I miss my family, my friends and my surroundings," he says, "without them, I wouldn't be sitting here today."

The 43-year-old is touched, leaves the jungle phone and hides behind a bush. The camera catches him as he covers his face in tears. And some people wonder: peace at last or is it all fake?

Ariel: "What's the point?"

Another surprise awaits at the end of the eleventh day in camp: after Jan Köppen and Sonja Zietlow have counted Stephen Dürr and Patrick Romer out, they announce that they will both be allowed to stay:

Why?

"Because we can!" says Zietlow with a laugh. All calls count towards the decision on day 12.

Ariel is still confused to the max: "What's the point?" But RTL has already paused the candidate exit in previous seasons - and this time too, many viewers are complaining about it on social media.

Either way, on Saturday, February 7, it will be decided who will take the jungle crown this year.

More videos from the department