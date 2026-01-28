Ariel masters her jungle test, but wonders about her nominations: "Where's the puppy protection?" RTL

On day 5 in the jungle, jungle chick Ariel managed to do what no one expected: she actually scored a few stars in the competition. And Gil Ofarim spoke about a hoped-for new beginning.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Ariel surprised everyone by passing the jungle test, countering criticism and doubts about her.

Camp mates continue to be critical of Ariel, who polarizes because of her impulsive nature and an exam boycott.

Gil Ofarim is hoping for a fresh start, but is viewed skeptically by fellow camper Stephen Dürr. Show more

What's the saying? The dead live longer. Hardly anyone in the camp would have bet their now musty T-shirt that camp riot sister Ariel (22) would actually return with four stars in her fourth consecutive jungle test.

All the greater the triumph for the Swiss actress: "Now I've proved it to them and also to the people out there who don't believe in me and think I can only shout. Because I can also shout and get stars," she said happily. Even arch-enemy Eva managed to wring a thank-you from her.

Previously, Ariel had fought her way through the comparatively harmless "jungle test brook" underground. Dangerous animals such as pigeons, lizards and mealworms awaited the camp chick there. Ariel seemed the least panicky when it came to the snakes of all things - in the end she scored four stars.

This time, the 22-year-old Swiss woman pulled through the jungle test. RTL

However, the Swiss woman couldn't understand why viewers kept voting for her: "Where's my puppy protection? I'm not Gil after all! He deserved to suffer," said the reality TV celebrity, once again making it clear how little she thinks of some of her fellow campers.

Arch-enemy Eva Benetatou had shouted at Ariel at the beginning: "I don't want to be insulted by you anymore, my four-year-old child watches this show!" A statement that not only astonished Sonja Zietlow: "I didn't think we had such young viewers," said the presenter.

Gil Ofarim hopes for a fresh start

Zietlow and her fellow presenter Jan Köppen had to improvise unexpectedly on day 5 anyway, when the technology suddenly failed and the picture froze: "A crocodile nibbled on the cable," joked the 57-year-old - and Köppen added: "Even the little movie is no longer interested in Ariel." The duo were celebrated on social media for their quick wit.

During the night shift, Gil Ofarim opened up to Stephen Dürr. When the actor wanted to know whether the fallen singer had expected so much attention for his participation in the jungle camp, he replied in the negative: "This hatred, this anti-attitude, I wouldn't have thought that."

Ofarim continued: "My participation here is controversial. You have to be so careful what you say these days, you get canceled quickly." However, he still has "something to do" and is planning a new start. He wants to be back on stage with his band in a year's time.

Stephen Dürr was skeptical about Ofarim's statements. So far, he could not see Gil coming out of the whole thing reformed. "I don't think the jungle can be a new beginning for Gil if he doesn't do the essential things that everyone expects of him," said the actor.

Actor Stephen Dürr misses Ofarim's insight. RTL

In the next test, Ofarim will compete again with Eva Benetatou and Ariel - provided the Swiss actress does not throw in the towel again for "moral reasons", as she did on day 3.

Her boycott caused quite a stir among her fellow campers, who really didn't have a good word to say about the young contestant: TV farmer Patrick Romer was furious: "She insults everyone all the time. She doesn't care about personal boundaries." Simone Ballack rumbled: "She's coldly calculating. You have to get out of her line of fire. I have no desire to get into a war with her." And for Eva Benetatou, there seemed to be only one reason for Ariel's - shall we say - unusual behavior: "She just wants showtime!"

However, the whispering around the campfire was not very subtle: "I think it's shameful what you're doing! It's embarrassing and bottomless," Ariel defended herself and complained bitterly on the jungle phone that "people over 50" were gossiping about her behind her back.

