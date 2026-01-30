Ariel bravely collected stars in the jungle cam: well, you can't do without screaming on day 7 either. Picture: RTL

After a lot of arguing, calm finally returns on day 7 of the RTL jungle camp - but also tragedy: Hardy Krüger jr. and Simone Ballack report on terrible family fates. And Ariel from Basel? Surprised!

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a week of much controversy, day 7 of the RTL jungle show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" calm returns.

The candidates also have a lot of tragic things to hear: Hardy Krüger jr. and Simone Ballack talk about their terrible family fates.

Hubert Fella, on the other hand, has an Angela Merkel anecdote up his sleeve. And Ariel? Surprised! Show more

The good news about the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!": On day 7, there was comparatively little nagging from reality starlet Ariel (22).

And the bad news: musician Gil Ofarim (43) continued his theatrical silence.

But it started with Umut Tekin (28) and Nicole Belstler-Boettcher (62), who returned from their unsuccessful treasure hunt and had to admit to themselves and the others: "Unfortunately, we're both airheads". The disappointment at missing out on goodies was huge, but what could they do?

Maybe dream of getting married? In any case, Umut got all wistful when he heard TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) and Gil raving about their partners.

Meanwhile, Eva Benetatou (33) approached Ariel after the previous day's argument - she had never meant to attack her daughter: "I'm sorry if it came across that way."

In return, Ariel apologized for her insults ("You're filth!)", albeit more for tactical reasons than out of conviction, as she admitted.

Tragic family stories Krüger and Ballack

Meanwhile, TV farmer Patrick Romer (30) and Hardy Krüger jr. (57) spoke about the death of his father Hardy Krüger sr. (1928 to 2022). The actor confessed that he did not know how and from what he died.

Simone Ballack spoke about the untimely death of her son. RTL

It had happened in California and his father's wife had asked to "be left in peace for now" - only to never get in touch again. "What makes me so angry is that we don't know whether he was happy or not." He was not even informed about the funeral.

Mirja du Mont (50) and Simone Ballack (49) also talked about their parents - she no longer has any contact with hers, the latter said. Her mother had once kicked her out and "didn't have all her wits about her". She has had no contact for 14 years.

The connection to her father, on the other hand, had been severed after the funeral of her son Emilio (†18). She suspected that he had not been able to cope with the death of his grandson - after all, Simone's brother had also died very young: "Some things just repeat themselves in life."

She herself seemed to have found a way to deal with the grief, as she firmly believed that her son was still with her as a kind of angel: "That's my source of strength."

She also felt the connection on the night of his death following a quad bike accident. He was in Portugal and she was in Germany, where she couldn't sleep because of loud banging and hammering noises in the house: "I felt it, I knew it."

Then she received the terrible phone call and felt an energy "that had never been there before". On the jungle phone, she continued on the verge of tears but with a smile: "I'm happy and grateful that I have my two boys. And the third is watching from above."

The "Guilty Pleasure" of former Chancellor Angela Merkel

In between all the heavy topics, Hubert Fella kept things light with all kinds of celebrity stories: for example, Jean Paul Gaultier (73) once invited him to his yacht in Ibiza.

And he once met Brigitte Nielsen (62) and asked someone to take a photo of him and her - only to find out later that the person was Hollywood directing legend Steven Spielberg (79).

Hardy Kruger Jr. would like to know how his father died. Picture: RTL

He and husband Matthias Mangiapane (42), on the other hand, would sweeten the day for the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel (71), as she said during an encounter, when she revealed that she was a fan of their show "Hot oder Schrott".

Unfortunately, Gil was not as talkative as Hubert. Mirja and Simone both hinted that they knew a lot more nasty things about him than "just" the scandal story with the false accusations of anti-Semitism. After all, Simone knows Gil's ex-wife Verena (37), who had to seek psychiatric help during their separation.

Samira: "What kind of season is this where nobody talks?"

Simone asked whether he thought he had done anything wrong. He didn't say that, Gil replied and added without context: "In most cases, the decisions are made by the youth welfare offices and the judges!"

Neither he nor Simone or Mirja were able to elicit any more, which annoyed Samira Yavuz (32): "What kind of season is this where nobody talks?"

And something else spoiled the mood: the smokers in the camp were deprived of nicotine due to 146 rule violations. One of the sins: disrespectful treatment of flora and fauna - insect killer Patrick vowed to do better.

One of the mood-boosters, on the other hand, was the surprisingly confidently completed jungle test, in which endurance test participant Ariel had to collect stars at a height of 40 meters. She collected nine out of twelve and thus a decent food ration.

Will she manage a similar success on day 8? The fans are sending her into the competition again - this time together with Gil ...

