Influencer Ariel from Basel swears on everything in the world that reality star Umut Tekin wanted a fake love story. Picture: RTL

Jungle camper Ariel is quick as a flash when it comes to putting her salty fingers in the other contestants' wounds. She's only even quicker when she can boycott jungle trials.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mutiny in the Australian bush: on day four, Ariel from Basel really shakes up the RTL jungle camp.

The 22-year-old influencer delivers one nasty verbal battle after another.

But that's not all. In the jungle test, for the fourth time in a row, the camp chick causes another surprise. Show more

"If it's to be really clean, it has to be Ariel," was the slogan when Klementine advertised the detergent of the same name on TV.

She is not in the RTL jungle camp. But Ariel from Basel is. The influencer is actually called Valerie and is 22 years old.

But her fellow campers are already wondering on day 4 whether everything at Ariel's is as clean as it used to be in the laundry room. In fact, there are massive doubts about her conscience, behavior and past.

Umut: "You like to offend, you need drama"

Ariel is the loudest, of course. Even Samira Yavuz notices this, and she is actually well-disposed towards the camp chick. For now. Because even for her, there's a bit too much nagging on day 4 of "I'm a star - get me out of here!".

Because when Ariel has something to say - and she always does - she "argues" a lot about volume. But maybe it's also her tactic - she's a bit scared of the local wildlife after all - that if you just keep the sound on long enough, the cockroaches might scurry away.

Away? Ariel's conversation partners would love to, but the jungle is cramped. Umut Tekin gets caught on day 4. He's having a funny chat with Hubert Fella about the Ballermann when Ariel bumps into him. Umut: "You like to get into trouble, you need drama, you love that?" And Ariel already has what she wants. Drama.

High-speed escalation!

Ariel serves: "You're embarrassing!" - "You say embarrassing differently." - "Making fun of your accent is racism." - "You're out for drama, first with Eva, then with Patrick, Gil and with me. Is that your plan, to get in trouble and argue? Do you need the airtime?" - "I'm not cheating on my partner in front of the whole of Germany!" - "Oh, who said to me before on Facetime, 'Let's do a love story in the jungle camp'?"

Ariel: "You contacted me! That's so disturbed"

Suddenly, for a tiny moment, there is silence. Somewhere a palm frond sighs, a cricket chirps in disbelief. Even Mirja du Mont, Simone Ballack, Nicole Belstler-Boettcher, Hardy Krüger jr. and Patrick Romer, who are perched on top of the cot as if they were in the box of the "Muppet Show", hold their breath.

Ariel too.

But only briefly: "Whaaaat? YOU contacted me! That's so disturbing." Umut: "I swear to God, I swear on everything that YOU asked me!" Ariel counters: "I swear on my daughter!"

Sounds funny - and that's exactly how the others feel. They say things like "I have to laugh so hard!" and "It's like the movies!". Mirja cheers up: "This is a good program here, but the remote doesn't work!"

But Ariel does the switching herself.

Eva makes the mistake of trying to mediate. Tactically unwise. Ariel nags: "I'm here because of me and not because I'm with a married man..." - well you know.

Ariel on a roll: "You're still sitting here with pride and honor. I'd be ashamed, ashamed!" It gets exhausting. And ends without a result. Gil Ofarim: "That's reality: making a mountain out of a molehill."

Ariel: "Umut is not my type at all"

But the mosquito bite continues to itch. Ariel swears on everything in the world that Umut wanted the fake love story. "I swear on my life, I swear on everything, I never said anything about a love story. That makes me really, really angry! Umut is not my type at all."

Umut also swears to tell the truth and has an argument: Ariel was after attention. She didn't want it to be just about Samira and Eva.

To be continued.

Probably also with Nicole and Simone. The former feels patronized by the latter: "She treats me like a fool. If I say something, she runs her mouth." The second is misunderstood by the first.

Simone: "Sleep, drink, eat, scream - Ariel"

It's funny that Ariel was also involved in this argument by encouraging Nicole to talk to Simone. Patrick interprets it like this: "She incited her." He gets support.

Because the wind in the camp is changing.

"That's why they bought her in, Ariel, because she's always looking for trouble," Hubert opens the round of blasphemy. Umut agrees with him: "She's looking for drama, she loves drama."

Patrick: "Her job is ruckus and remmidemmi." And she doesn't do anything. No washing up, no fetching water, no fire, just nothing. "Sleeping, drinking, eating, shouting - Ariel," says Simone.

Eva: "You step on people who are on the floor"

A new item for the list at night: Ariel drops out of the night watch: "I've got a really bad stomach ache." Eva - of all people - volunteers to step in. Simone: "She just wanted to sleep through the night, the princess."

The next day, Ariel is awake again. And how.

On the way to the jungle stage, the argument with Eva escalates again. Ariel gets more and more involved, insults, provokes and repeatedly refers to Eva as a fling.

It becomes too much for Eva: "You like to step on people who are already down. If you want to teach your daughter these values, then I feel sorry for you."

And suddenly, all of a sudden, Ariel is vulnerable. "My daughter has no business here! Don't put my child in your mouth," she whines. Now there's no stopping her: "You're filth," she insults Eva.

The naive Gil ("I hope that Ariel's ambition gets the better of her during the exam.") hears the howling through the thicket and suspects the worst. And he is right.

Ariel refuses to take the exam without batting an eyelid

What is the exam about? Never mind, because Ariel refuses to take it without batting an eyelid. "Everyone in the team is hungry and I'm incredibly sorry, but I'm here for myself first and foremost. I can't be unfaithful to myself."

Then: "And playing 'a team' with people who don't even begin to represent my moral values is not an option. I don't accept it when an Eva brings my child into the game. My child has no place here."

And neither, in her opinion, does Gil: "I can't work with Gil either, which is what he did." She actually calls him: "A criminal in my eyes."

"I stand by myself, I'm always true to myself." But, in fact, Ariel is "proud of it" that she let the whole team down, she says it literally.

Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen haven't been this speechless for a while. On the way home, the bickering continues in the undergrowth. And it will go on for longer, tomorrow for example. But then again in a jungle test.

Because the fans have a good instinct and have voted Ariel back into the competition for the fourth time in a row. Gil, blessed with a "maybe", claps his hands over his face, but not because of relief or test anxiety.

Because: Ariel will probably shout again tomorrow - and this time not at fellow campers. It's because of the mess and animals. Because it will be a solo exam - but it will still be dirty.

That's fine with the presenter duo. They even thank the fans for their decision in the voting.

