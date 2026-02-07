The 22-year-old from Basel had to leave the camp. Picture: RTL

Basel native Ariel (22) is out: After 15 days in the Australian jungle, the reality actress has to leave the camp.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reality actress Ariel (22) from Basel had to leave the jungle camp on day 15, making her the seventh candidate to be eliminated.

Her housemates reacted with surprise and were visibly moved.

Five celebrities now remain in the race for the crown, including Patrick Romer, Samira Yavuz and Gil Ofarim. Show more

On day 15, Simone Ballack manages to do what Ariel and the other jungle campers have tried in vain so far: elicit something from Gil Ofarim about his scandal. The 49-year-old sits around the campfire with the singer and explains that she finds it hard to believe him because he "hasn't told the truth for two years".

Although the 43-year-old has always blocked all inquiries with reference to a confidentiality agreement, he suddenly talks about the night in a Leipzig hotel that cost him his career: In an Instagram video, Ofarim had accused a hotel employee of anti-Semitism in 2021.

The man had asked him to take off his chain with a Star of David, otherwise he would not be allowed to check in. The man not only denied this, he also sued the singer for defamation.

A surveillance video played an important role in the trial. Ofarim could be seen on it, but not his necklace with the Star of David. "It has been proven that the tape is not the original tape," the 43-year-old now claims in an interview with Simone Ballack. "The video that is circulating is not the original. The video that the digital forensics expert had is not the original."

"It's everyone else's fault"

Ofarim asserts: "I have not been convicted, I have no criminal record and I have been acquitted." It is true that the case against him was dropped after he admitted that he had made up the allegations against the hotel employee. As was only recently revealed by his lawyer, Ofarim must pay the hotel employee 20,000 euros in damages in addition to the fine of 10,000 euros.

Simone Ballack remains skeptical about Ofarim's explanations: "It's everyone else's fault," says the 49-year-old in the RTL jungle camp. "He wants to go from being the nation's bogeyman to a celebrated hero, he wants this hero's journey."

Before entering the semi-final, Ofarim wonders to Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen: "Why am I still here? No words!" But the viewers still want to see the scandal-ridden singer in the camp.

Ariel has to leave camp

In return, they send his biggest critic home on day 15. Swiss Ariel is visibly surprised by her elimination and even sheds a few tears: "Wow, that's really hard now," she says sadly.

The result caused an incredulous reaction in the camp. "No way!" exclaimed Samira Yavuz (32), who was close friends with Ariel during the show. Simone Ballack (49), who was only just saved, was also surprised. The housemates accompanied Ariel's farewell with hugs and words of comfort.

With her direct, sometimes loud manner, the young Basel resident was a regular talking point and left her mark on camp life. Nicole Belstler-Boettcher (62), Umut Tekin (28), Mirja du Mont (50), Stephen Dürr (51), Eva Benetatou (33) and Hardy Krüger jr. (57) had previously had to leave the show.

Patrick Romer (29), Samira Yavuz (32), Gil Ofarim (43), Simone Ballack (49) and Hubert Fella (57) will now compete for the jungle crown.

