After the jungle test, Eva, Ariel and Gil (from left to right) get into an argument. RTL

After Ariel shows courage for the first time in the RTL jungle camp and wins stars, she lets her temper run wild again. The reason: there are no towels and alternative beds and the stench of sweat is increasing.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Only a brief respite in the RTL jungle camp on day 6: After riot contestant Ariel showed her guts for the first time and got the team stars, she immediately lets her bad mood run free again.

After all, there are no towels or alternative beds and the stench of sweat is getting worse - and Gil Ofarim continues to annoy her.

"I want a towel immediately, otherwise I'll pack up and leave. I've been saying this for two hours, I won't accept it. I'm leaving, I'm leaving now," Ariel threatens those responsible at the RTL TV station during the course of the show. Show more

It's a day that frays the nerves - even though there is some really tasty food in the meantime, no TV technical glitches disrupt the broadcast from faraway Australia and, for a few fleeting moments, there even seems to be something like team spirit around the campfire.

But of course the peace and quiet in the bush on day 6 of the RTL jungle camp doesn't last long:

Ariel, the riot diva from Basel, quickly reverts to her parade role as troublemaker. There are once again all sorts of things to criticize about her fellow contestants, the stuffy jungle routine, the hygiene conditions and Gil Ofarim anyway.

Ariel threatens TV channel RTL: "I'm going, I'm going out now"

Initially, the 22-year-old is still traumatized by the after-effects of her jungle test, which resulted in a very presentable four-star score for the first time.

After all, Ariel did get a bit of dirt in the "jungle test brouhaha" with lots of screaming and swearing. And it still seems to literally stink. Added to this is the strong smell of sweat around the camp fire. So the young reality show graduate has only one goal for the day: to wash!

The only problem is that there is supposedly no fresh towel to be found. Ariel once again accuses her fellow inmates of assault. In any case, she suddenly no longer wants to touch her terry towel. Someone has used it, God knows in which body crevices.

On the jungle phone, Ariel quickly becomes quite stroppy. "I want a towel now, otherwise I'm packing up and leaving. I've been saying this for two hours, I won't accept it. I'm leaving, I'm leaving now," she says, raging and sobbing.

And her resentment grows and grows. "You don't need that long to organize this," she hisses at the production company. "I want a towel now, now! I've waited long enough. I'll say the line and go."

"I want a towel now, otherwise I'm packing up and leaving. I've been saying this for two hours, I'm not accepting it. I'm leaving, I'm going out now": Ariel threatens those responsible at TV station RTL. Picture: RTL

Then, curiously, she also negates something that no one can have accused her of so far: "I'm not a clown!" No: Ariel is more of a fury than a joker.

But the towel problem is miraculously solved: her intimate enemy Gil, of all people, hands out a basket of fresh towels to the camp after a friendly request to the production managers.

"Apparently you just have to ask nicely for some things. Then it works," he says. However, you can't expect Ariel to listen to such wisdom.

Stubbornness wins out - even in the evening bed fight

A little later, Ariel and Gil clash again - in a bed dispute. The young lady doesn't want to go along with the rotation of sleeping arrangements that everyone has agreed on.

"I'm in an exam every day and do night watch every night, so I want to sleep in at least one bed," she says.

However, it's not just the musician who thinks so. "Everyone rotates through." Ariel switches to stubborn - and takes the bitching up a notch. "I have stomach pains, I have my period, so I just want to sleep in my bed." Willing to compromise? She doesn't know! Or as Gil puts it: "Why is everything always a problem, Ariel?"

However: in the jungle test, in which Ariel, Gil and Eva have to compete together, at least a hint of willingness to cooperate is urgently needed. The unlikely trio must compete in the improvised show-within-a-show, which the "Jungle Camp" organizers have given the cute name "Grill den Köppen".

It is: a food test, loosely based on the VOX show classic - only now with Jan Köppen in the role of the hyperactive Hanseatic TV chef Steffen Henssler.

Hygiene spat: Ariel (on the right next to Mirja du Mont) wants to wash herself, but accuses her fellow campers of messing with her towel. Picture: RTL

Ariel, Gil and Eva are served a hearty four-course meal. "It's not nouvelle cuisine, more like home cooking, jungle style," explains Sonja Zietlow.

And that is a rather euphemistic way of putting it in view of the disgusting feast. There is a free interpretation of "currywurst", consisting of sea cucumber and water buffalo kidney, as well as "Königsberger Klopse" made from camel brains with white cream made from cooked brains and mealworms. Delicious!

A hint of respect - and then trouble again

Of course, loud moaning and groaning automatically set in. "I can't. I have to throw up. It's disgusting," complains Ariel. During the test, she hardly touches the food at all, but only makes nauseating noises.

Eva tries hard, but can't eat a star. And Gil munches and munches. In the end, he is the one who secures three rewards for his fellow campers from a pretty tough test.

Is there now a dramatic twist, a kind of peace agreement in the face of culinary horror and Gil's stoic heroism? Not quite. But at least Ariel manages to wrestle "respect" for her fellow contestant's performance - albeit garnished with the addition: "Even if I don't like Gil."

The 43-year-old can't believe that Ariel is already venomous against him again. And the brief moment of friendliness disappears in an instant. "It was the first time I've spoken positively about you," says the Basel native. But Gil is annoyed by the rejection. "Can you just leave it alone," he demands of Ariel. "This is kindergarten."

But once he gets going, the anger engine is already rattling again. Ariel rolls his eyes, thanks God in exaggerated self-righteousness - and shoots rudely at Gil. "I'm glad there's no criminal in my family."

That's not exactly the way to score sympathy points. The audience continues to enjoy driving Ariel into a corner: The candidate for the next jungle test is already confirmed. Ariel, of course.

It remains explosive.

