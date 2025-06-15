Robert (61) and Carmen Geiss (60) have been maisonprestige_rg/Instagram

Brutal attack at the Geisses' luxury villa near Saint-Tropez: four armed men forced their way into the house on Sunday night. Carmen and Robert Geiss were injured.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert and Carmen Geiss were attacked by four armed men in their villa in Saint-Tropez.

Carmen was injured, as was Robert. The police are investigating, surveillance cameras may have filmed the perpetrators. Show more

On Sunday night, Robert (61) and Carmen Geiss (60) were the victims of a brutal attack at their villa near Saint-Tropez. Four armed men forced their way into the TV personalities' property. As Robert Geiss himself describes on Instagram, he and his wife were surprised and injured in their sleep.

"We were attacked in our own home in Saint-Tropez - by the very best, four armed morons," said Geiss in a video he published on Sunday night.

It shows emergency services entering the property. According to Robert, Carmen Geiss was choked and suffered a cut to her neck. He himself speaks of being kicked in the ribs: "I think I broke a rib."

Their two daughters Davina (22) and Shania (20) were apparently not present. Davina commented on Instagram: "The four men were completely armed, that's just gross."

According to Robert Geiss, there is video footage of the robbery from the surveillance cameras. They now want to analyze them to get clues about the perpetrators. His bitter conclusion: "Unfortunately, Saint-Tropez is not safe."

The police have not yet officially commented on the incident. It is currently unclear whether the perpetrators made any loot. The investigation is ongoing.