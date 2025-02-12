Arnold Schwarzenegger (l.) and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the third season of the HBO series "The White Lotus" in Los Angeles (February 10, 2025) Picture: Keystone/AP/Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts in amazement when he discovers a nude scene of his son Patrick in the third season of the HBO hit series "The White Lotus".

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actor - and ex-governor - Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts in amazement when he discovers a nude scene of his son Patrick in the American TV series "The White Lotus".

The 77-year-old shared his reaction on Instagram on Tuesday (local time). Show more

Arnold Schwarzenegger was visibly surprised when he saw a nude scene with his son Patrick at the premiere of the third season of the HBO series "The White Lotus" in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 77-year-old shared his reaction on Instagram on Tuesday and commented humorously that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Schwarzenegger remembers an infamous photo

The well-known actor and former governor of California may have been referring to an infamous photo from 1970 in which he posed naked for a magazine, writes the San Francisco Chronicle.

This picture recently resurfaced on social media. In a 1992 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he defended the photo and explained that he had nothing to hide.

In "White Lotus", Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Saxon, the son of a wealthy businessman who is on vacation with his wife at a luxurious resort in Thailand. The third season of the series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

