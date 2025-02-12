This picture recently resurfaced on social media. In a 1992 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he defended the photo and explained that he had nothing to hide.
In "White Lotus", Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Saxon, the son of a wealthy businessman who is on vacation with his wife at a luxurious resort in Thailand. The third season of the series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.
This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.