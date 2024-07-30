Katie Price is in trouble with the law. Bild: dpa

Katie Price has had problems with the British justice system for some time now. This has consequences for the 46-year-old.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An arrest warrant has been issued for ex-model Katie Price in the UK.

Price had failed to appear at a court hearing in insolvency proceedings.

The arrest is intended to ensure that Price attends a future hearing. Show more

An arrest warrant has been issued for Katie Price in the UK. The former glamour model failed to appear at a court hearing in insolvency proceedings. Judge Catherine Burton then emphasized that the 46-year-old had been clearly warned that she would have to go to prison if she failed to appear.

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year. In February, she was ordered to pay 40 percent of her monthly income from an online adult entertainment site to her trustee over the next three years. The second case involves a back tax claim of around 762,000 pounds (approx. 864,300 francs), which Price has not yet paid.

"Price has no excuse"

"She has no real excuse for not attending today's hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant," Judge Burton said. "In my opinion, it is necessary for the court to issue a warrant for Ms. Price's arrest."

Attorney Darragh Connell, who represents the trustee, said the arrest was to ensure Price attends a future hearing. She would "not be held in custody for an extended period of time".

Price had said last year that she was tired of constant court appearances and would prefer to go into custody.

dpa