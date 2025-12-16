Nina Anhan with Aykut Anhan, also known as Haftbefehl. IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

Rapper Haftbefehl is causing a stir with his new look: for weeks now, he has only been wearing a balaclava at gigs. The reason is severe damage to his nose from years of drug use - an operation is due to follow in January.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Haftbefehl currently wears a balaclava when performing because his nasal septum has been damaged by years of cocaine use.

In January, he is due to have an operation lasting several hours to reconstruct his nose.

His wife Nina reports that he feels more comfortable with the mask and hopes to get off drugs permanently. Show more

Rapper Haftbefehl (39) has been a source of mystery at public appearances for weeks: The musician always appears with a balaclava or scarf covering his face. The reason, as his wife Nina Anhan revealed to "Bild", is of a medical nature.

The musician, whose real name is Aykut Anhan, suffers from the consequences of years of drug use - his nasal septum has collapsed due to excessive use of cocaine.

An operation is already planned. "Aykut wants to have an operation on his nose soon. It's been planned for a long time," said Nina Anhan. "Until then, he's wearing the scarf because he feels more comfortable with it. He just doesn't want everyone to stare at his nose."

The operation is scheduled to take place in January. The operation, in which cartilage and bone are reconstructed, will take around four hours. "The nasal septum will be rebuilt. I will be by his side," said the rapper's wife.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the Netflix documentary "Babo - The Haftbefehl Story" - where fans immediately noticed his changed facial features. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his appearance on social media.

Is Haftbefehl drug-free?

According to his wife, however, Haftbefehl does not wear a balaclava in everyday life. He even goes uncovered when walking the family's little brown toy poodle. "Two meters of man with a mini dog - that does so much to me. When I see the two of them, I know: that's exactly why I love my Aykut," says Nina Anhan.

It remains unclear whether Haftbefehl is currently drug-free. "I hope so. I wish it from the bottom of my heart. But you never know for sure," she says, "but I believe he's serious."

