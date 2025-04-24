"Everything burnt down to the ground": In Mallorca, the popular bar "Chucca" owned by TV expat Sohel is believed to have been the victim of a targeted arson attack. The police have launched an investigation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Chucca" bar of Mallorca emigrant Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh, known from "Goodbye Deutschland", was apparently destroyed again by arson.

Surveillance cameras show a masked perpetrator spreading a flammable liquid and starting the fire on Tuesday night.

The bar was already the target of an arson attack in the summer of 2023; the perpetrator was not caught then, and Abdoulkhanzadeh has no suspicions now either. Show more

The bar of Mallorca emigrant Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh, known from the Vox docusoap "Goodbye Deutschland", has gone up in flames due to arson. "It's all burnt down to the ground", said the operator of the "Chucca" on Playa de Palma.

This is the second time that Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh's bar "Chucca" on Mallorca has been set on fire. The police are investigating.

First the "Mallorca Zeitung" and the "Mallorca Magazin" had reported. The police announced that they had begun an investigation.

Bar of "Goodbye Germany" emigrant burnt down Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh's bar "Chucca" on Mallorca has gone up in flames. The police are investigating. Image: dpa Workers clean up after the fire. Image: dpa A photo from 2022: Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh was standing behind the intact bar. (archive picture) Image: dpa Bar of "Goodbye Germany" emigrant burnt down Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh's bar "Chucca" on Mallorca has gone up in flames. The police are investigating. Image: dpa Workers clean up after the fire. Image: dpa A photo from 2022: Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh was standing behind the intact bar. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Footage from a surveillance camera shows a masked man spreading a liquid on the door, the terrace and the furniture. The video is dated early Tuesday morning. The recording from another camera inside shows the bar on fire.

The "Chucca" bar burned once before

Sohel Abdoulkhanzadeh said he assumed that the same perpetrator had struck who had already set a fire a good one and a half years ago. In the summer of 2023, patio furniture, a sun canopy and palm trees burned in front of the "Chucca". The perpetrator could not be caught at the time.

The "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant has no suspicions. He also couldn't explain why someone had targeted his bar.

Viewers of "Goodbye Deutschland" were able to follow how Abdoulkhanzadeh opened "Chucca" in 2019.

More videos from the department