Art returns after the shock at the Louvre Art Basel Paris - a new start for art in uncertain times

Christian Thumshirn

23.10.2025

A 20-meter-tall Kermit welcomes the art world to Paris. Art Basel opens at the Grand Palais - in the midst of a time of upheaval for the art market. Between crisis, creativity and cult - Paris is upside down.

23.10.2025, 18:35

23.10.2025, 18:40

After the shock at the Louvre, art is back. Just a few days after the spectacular art heist, Paris is showing its creative side again.

Art Basel Paris opens its doors at the Grand Palais. More than 200 galleries from around 40 countries present what moves the international art world - and prove that art connects even in turbulent times.

Kermit and the return of lightness

On Place Vendôme, a 20-metre-tall Kermit the Frog by US artist Alex Da Corte causes amazement and a smile.

Between security precautions, the hustle and bustle of collectors and market changes, Paris is finding its cultural pulse again.

