"Farmer seeks wife" finale Asparagus farmer Friedrich surprises with confession of love

Carlotta Henggeler

24.12.2025

"Farmer seeks wife": The grand finale

Happy ending for Friedrich and Laura: In the grand finale of "Bauer sucht Frau", the dream couple officially fall in love - but not all the candidates' hearts were still beating.

24.12.2025, 09:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Asparagus farmer Friedrich and teacher Laura officially announced their relationship at the finale of "Bauer sucht Frau".
  • The couple got to know each other during the farm week and the other candidates and the public kept a close eye on them.
  • Several farmers have found happiness in love this season.
Show more

At the season finale of "Bauer sucht Frau", presenter Inka Bause can boast a proud record: Six farmers are no longer single.

Christopher and optician Pauline have found love, widower Johann and dog groomer Katja are giving love a chance, as are farmer Bastian and "gym mouse" Kerrin. And both the youngest contestant this season (Michi, 22) and the oldest (Walter, 74) are no longer single. Thomas and soldier Michaela were still together in the final show, but their love broke up, reports the German "Bauernzeitung". Three weeks later, the end: Michaela's feelings were not enough.

One farmer in particular attracted a lot of attention this season: the handsome asparagus farmer Friedrich. The athletic farmer not only broke the record for love mail, he also caused an uproar on social media: some viewers even accused the 29-year-old of not wanting to find a partner at all, but just to advertise his farm.

Love or not. Pure chaos on

Love or notPure chaos on "Bauer, single, sucht" - is there a scandal here?

At the big reunion, the other contestants are also curious: "Are you looking forward to seeing your Laura?" Friedrich is asked. But the farmer keeps a low profile and doesn't reveal anything about his relationship status before the interview with presenter Inka Bause. Teacher Laura (26) also doesn't let anyone look at her cards yet. Her former rival now hopes that the two singles have become a couple.

Farmer Friedrich raves about his Laura

Then Inka Bause asks Friedrich the crucial question: "Relationship status taken?" The farmer delays his answer, then finally gives a beaming answer: "Yes, happy ending!" He and Laura had decided together that they wanted to give it a try. "There's a lot of potential for the future," says the farmer. Teacher Laura agrees: "I just feel like I've known him for ages," she enthuses.

Switzerland unvarnished. Why the

Switzerland unvarnishedWhy the "countrywomen's kitchen" will still work in 2025

Friedrich pays his new partner a big compliment: "I like her loving nature! The whole Laura package is just great and it makes me very happy," says Friedrich, "I'm super happy that we can now officially say that we're a couple: We are a couple, which also fills me with pride." And Laura? She thinks it's just one thing: "Sweet!"

